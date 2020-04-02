Eagles Eyeing Quarterbacks in Upcoming NFL Draft: Report

While the screams for a receiver turn into the Eagles’ new soundtrack, another position of need may get addressed in April’s draft.

After failing to lure Josh McCown back for a second season, the team went ahead and signed Nate Sudfeld to return as Carson Wentz’s backup. It’s a team-friendly contract — one year for $2 million, with a $500,000 signing bonus — and a move that doesn’t guarantee the Eagles are done searching for another quarterback.

While Cam Newton and Joe Flacco have been tossed out there as possible veteran options, the more likely scenario for Philadelphia is to take a quarterback in the middle rounds of the upcoming draft. They tried to draft a project player last year when they selected Northwestern signal-caller Clayton Thorson in the fifth round.

That didn’t work out and the Eagles cut the guy previously thought to be a draft-day steal after training camp. Thorson eventually joined the Dallas Cowboys as a practice-squad member. So, the Eagles are once again putting on their analytics caps and watching tape on rookie quarterbacks. According to Yahoo Sports draft expert Eric Edholm, the Eagles might take one in the fourth round.

Eagles have done some work on 2020 NFL draft quarterbacks. I think they'll take one Day 3. — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) April 2, 2020

Looking at QB Options in the NFL Draft

If the Eagles do intend to take a quarterback on Day 3 in April’s draft, then they’ll have to do their homework. (Day 3 covers Rounds 4 through 7). Diamonds in the rough are shining bright — you just have to unearth them. These are a few guys who could be on the Eagles’ radar.

James Morgan, Florida International

Morgan has been climbing up the rankings and has even been linked to the Dolphins who hold the fifth overall pick. He received a 67 rating from CBS Sports and was praised for having a “solid arm” and “nice touch.” At 6-foot-4 and 213 pounds, he does fit the mold of a prototypical pocket passer.

Here's FIU QB James Morgan throwing last week. Ankle looks good. Throwing with nice rhythm. He's one to keep an eye on. I've mentioned him a few times, though, so I know you're already doing that pic.twitter.com/fpsxGY4RH7 — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) March 31, 2020

However, Morgan is a statue under center and quarterbacks lacking mobility aren’t in high demand right now in the ever-changing NFL landscape. He threw for 2,585 passing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019 after throwing for a career-high 26 touchdowns in 2018. Morgan may go late in Round 1 or Round 2. If he’s there in Round 4, the Eagles should jump for joy.

Steven Montez, Colorado

Colorado’s all-time school leader in touchdown passes (63) earned high marks at the NFL Scouting Combine after running the 40-yard dash in 4.68 seconds, the third-fastest time for a quarterback. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder is a dual-threat who ran for more than 950 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground while throwing for 9,710 passing yards in 45 games for the Buffaloes.

CU shocked Nebraska with a late rally in 2018 to win 33-28 in Lincoln and as Steven Montez and Laviska Shenault Jr. connected on a long touchdown with 1:06 to play. Tomorrow is the rematch in Boulder!#GoBuffs | #BeatNebraska pic.twitter.com/RotXY35tAl — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) September 6, 2019

His dad played for the Raiders so the NFL pedigree is there, too. Montez is expected to be around on Day 3 of the draft and could be an intriguing prospect for the Eagles to grab. CBS Sports ranked him the 247th best player in the entire draft.

Nate Stanley, Iowa

Stanley has been flying under the radar in most mock drafts, mainly because he’s being viewed as a project player. No one is debating his NFL-ready height (6-foot-4) and frame (235 pounds) but there are growing concerns over his accuracy and ball security. Serious yet fixable issues at the professional level.

Nate Stanley surprised everyone with a 4.79 second 40 yard dash at the combine today pic.twitter.com/1F8Nw4xg08 — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) February 28, 2020

He threw for 2,951 yards and 16 touchdowns last year as a senior and wrapped up his career at Iowa with 8,297 passing yards and 68 touchdowns. Good numbers. But Stanley also chucked 23 interceptions in four years, including six touchdowns versus seven interceptions in conference play. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared him to Mason Rudolph.

Anthony Gordon, Washington State

This might be the most interesting name in the quarterback class considering his small sample size. Gordon was stuck behind Gardner Minshew at Washington State before taking over the starting job in 2019. He threw for 5,579 yards and 48 touchdowns in his lone season as the starter, plus nine games of 400-plus passing yards. One caveat: Gordon’s coach was Mike Leach, the “Air Raid” guru who grooms gunslingers and likes to throw the football with reckless abandon.

Anthony Gordon is slowly moving up my draft board… 🤔🤔🤔 #SeniorBowl

pic.twitter.com/AvPsDxL1YQ — Christopher Reiss (@NFL_ChrisReiss) January 25, 2020

His lack of experience — 15 games in two seasons — could be an issue as some have already bestowed the dreaded “system quarterback” label on him. However, there is a high ceiling for the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from California. Andrew Breiner, the Eagles’ new pass-game analyst, might see potential in Gordon. While he never coached him in college, Breiner is part of Leach’s growing coaching tree and ran a similar “Air Raid” offense at Mississippi State.

