Eagles Kicker Practicing Trick Shots in COVID-19 Quarantine [WATCH]

For one certain Eagles player, the quarantine life has been a way to work on his trade. And to put on a show for fans.

Jake Elliott has been releasing fun videos of himself performing a wide array of trick shots while staying indoors. He first showed off his amazing prowess on March 23 by setting up a mini-golf course in his home and nailing improbable putts and chips. Elliott added to his highlight reel on Monday when he circulated another round of golf videos, this time dropping crazy trick shots from different household items like a pool table and treadmill.

The 25-year-old kicker has been called one of the best golfers on the Eagles’ roster so the videos shouldn’t come as a surprise. He’s also one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL after posting career-best field goal (84.6) and extra point (94.6) percentages in 2019.

Elliott, who inked a $21.8 million contract extension last November, is the third-highest paid kicker in the league. He has converted 74 of 88 field-goal attempts (84.1) since 2017 while making 107 of 114 extra-point attempts (93.9).

Elliott Training & Practicing Outdoor Kicking

The trick golf shots are nice and make a terrific talking point but Jake Elliott’s real job is kicking footballs. Don’t worry because he’s working on that, too. Elliott has been posting Instagram videos showing him kicking outdoors, presumably at a nearby soccer field since there are no uprights.

In one video, Elliott booms what appears to be at least a 50-yard kick straight down the middle. The boot had some serious arc to it and he used slow motion to make sure every nuance appeared to the naked eye. Elliott is doing his best to keep his leg in football shape.

“It’s been a wild ride,” Elliott told reporters after signing his contract extension last November, via The Inquirer. “From getting plucked off the practice squad a couple of years ago to signing this deal, it means a lot to me. They’ve shown they have confidence in me. But it’s still the same job, and I’m going to keep pushing.”

Elliott has also been staying in overall shape with some insane daily workouts. He and his new bride, Annie, shared exercise tips on Twitter earlier this month and encouraged everyone to “Stay Home, Stay Strong.”

.@jake_elliott22 and Annie Elliott want to help you stay active while you #StayHomeStayStrong. pic.twitter.com/OZPFDtq0w4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 4, 2020

