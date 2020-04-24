Eagles NFL Draft Picks: When Does Philadelphia Select in 2nd & 3rd Rounds?

The Eagles spent a first-round pick on Jalen Reagor, a move being held under an intense microscope. Philadelphia will continue its youth infusion on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

The first-ever virtual draft largely went off without a hitch on Thursday night. There were a few awkward moments (for example, CeeDee Lamb’s phone heist) and some unavoidable production issues. All things considered, it was a stunning success.

The draft resumes on Friday (7 p.m. on 6abc in Philly) with the Cincinnati Bengals on the clock at pick No. 33. The Eagles hold one pick in the second round (53rd overall) and another in the third round (103rd overall).

The Eagles took two impact players on offense on Day 2 last year when they selected Miles Sanders and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Sanders, a running back out of Penn State, took the league by storm and nearly won Rookie of the Year honors. Arcega-Whiteside? Well, the jury is still out on the second-year possession receiver from Stanford. Let’s look at a few guys that Philly might target this year in the second and third rounds.

Tee Higgins is a walking mismatch whose length and uncanny athleticism would be an answered prayer for an NFL QB! 🙏#NFLDraft #ACCFootball | @teehiggins5 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/pnotGOhIPF — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 23, 2020

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

The Clemson standout fell out of the first round due to concerns over a right ankle injury (he had surgery last spring) despite being one of the most productive wide receivers in college football. Higgins’ size is drool-worthy at 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, with the hops to match. He knows how to climb the ladder and get contested balls, plus he scored a touchdown on 20-percent of his catches at Clemson. He hauled in 59 balls for 1,167 yards in 2019 and posted an insane 19.8 yards-per-catch. Higgins isn’t a burner, but he’s a baller.

A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

There was hope the Eagles might land LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson in the first round. Unfortunately, he went one pick ahead of them at No. 20. Now the team can look to strengthen its pass rush on Day 2. Epenesa is an old school, knuckles in the ground kind of edge rusher who uses technique over speed to rush the quarterback. He’s huge (6-foot-5, 275 pounds) and hails from American Samoa. In three years at Iowa, Epenesa racked up 26.5 sacks and 36 tackles for loss, including 11.5 sacks in 2019. He tied for third in the Big 10 in sacks and eighth in the nation.

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Will he be there at No. 53? Probably not. Diggs (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) is a former receiver and arguably possesses the best ball skills of all the corners in this draft. Remember, his brother Stefon Diggs is a pretty good wideout in the NFL. More importantly, the younger Diggs is one of those hybrid players that GM Howie Roseman is enamored with. He projects as a Day 1 starter at cornerback at the next level and could easily transition over to safety.

Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

Wilson has been linked to the Eagles in a couple mock drafts and fills an immediate need. The converted safety plays all three linebacker spots (SAM, MIKE, WILL) and possesses decent speed (4.63 seconds in the 40). A four-year starter at Wyoming, Wilson accumulated 409 career tackles while securing 10 interceptions and 14 pass breakups in coverage. Do the Eagles like drafting linebackers this early? No. Could Wilson immediately step in and help them? Yes.

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Mims (6-foot-3, 207 pounds) is a guy that has been very high on the Eagles’ radar throughout the draft process. The Baylor receiver admitted that he had talked to the Philly front office about “four or five times” in the last week alone. He’d be an interesting second-round selection due to his rare combination of size, speed and athleticism. His 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash was the third-best among receivers and fifth-best overall. Mims’ height makes him a force in the red zone, especially on 50/50 balls. First-round talent at a second-round price.

Best of 2019: Denzel Mims (@Zel5Zelly) Presented by Tow King of Waco #SicEm pic.twitter.com/kSTJfpVOPU — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) April 18, 2020

