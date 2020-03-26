Eagles Linked to Versatile Wyoming LB in NFL Draft: Report

If a linebacker falls in the draft and the Eagles don’t hear it, did he really fall? Open up your ears.

The Eagles have never valued the linebacker position. That’s a fact. The team loosely addressed depth there when it signed former Chargers linebacker Jatavis Brown to a one-year deal. The 26-year-old has been a solid contributor in the middle, a player who can transition between all three linebacker spots: SAM, MIKE, WILL.

His 265 career tackles will ensure he gets a chance to compete for a starting job in Philadelphia. Brown’s addition is minor at the end of the day, though. The Eagles still need reinforcements for a unit staring at a potential starting group of Brown, Nathan Gerry and T.J. Edwards in 2020.

The draft is on the horizon and one NFL insider believes that GM Howie Roseman might be targeting a linebacker on Day 2. The Eagles possess two picks on the draft’s second day — Rounds 2 and 3 are scheduled for April 24 — at No. 53 and No. 103 overall. Would they waste a high pick on a linebacker?

According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the Eagles are strongly looking at taking Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson in either the second or third round. He fits an extreme need for the team, plus Wilson was one of the last players to visit the Eagles’ practice facility for a pre-draft workout before everything was closed due to COVID-19.

There are so many versatile LBs that the #Eagles could draft in this year’s class. Logan Wilson would be an immediate impact player in Philadelphia. https://t.co/fJ3JogVhUt — Anthony DiBona (@ByADiBona) March 3, 2020

Wilson Fits Eagles Scheme, Fills Need on Defense

The Eagles head into the 2020 season with four linebackers on their roster. All of them bring a certain level of uncertainty. Nate Gerry brings starter’s experience but his size will always be a question. The other options are special-teams standouts Alex Singleton, T.J. Edwards and Duke Riley.

So, yes, there is an opportunity there for a rookie to step in and see significant snaps. And it should very much be an open competition once training camp starts. Enter Logan Wilson from the University of Wyoming, a converted safety who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was a four-year starter for the Cowboys and racked up 409 career tackles at the school. Wilson secured a whopping 10 interceptions and 14 pass breakups throughout his career, too.

Wyoming’s Logan Wilson was top-level against the run and pass this season 💪 pic.twitter.com/csgnKPmtCa — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) December 16, 2019

Wilson’s size (6-foot-2, 250 pounds) alone would make him an upgrade over anything on the roster as he’d be the biggest linebacker on the team. He also carries the versatility the Eagles love at the position. Wilson is a three-down linebacker who excels in coverage and can play MIKE or SAM, per NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

Ultra-productive three-year team captain with instincts and cover talent to find work as an every-down linebacker. His play recognition, burst and lateral agility help him play faster than his timed speed and his fundamentals as a tackler are as good as you’ll find in this draft. Wilson needs more consistency of approach at taking on blocks and it may take him a minute to adjust to NFL game speed. He should be a core special teams member early, but possesses the tangibles and intangibles to become a productive pro as an inside or SAM (strong-side) linebacker.

As a Nate Gerry fan, it’s no surprise that I also like Wyoming’s Logan Wilson. A former Safety converted to linebacker with bad intentions and a nose for the football! 🦅pic.twitter.com/UhCwi5Y6uB — Dillon Busby (@DillonBusby1) March 6, 2020

Not convinced? Wilson was called a top-five linebacker prospect by many scouts, including Eagles insider Fran Duffy. In addition, he is the only Division 1 linebacker with 200 or more tackles and five interceptions over the past two seasons. Look, don’t hold your breath that Roseman takes a linebacker in the second or third round. If they do, Wilson is a good one to wish for.

