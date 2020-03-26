Patriots Projected as 9-Win Team With Cam Newton

Cam Newton became a free agent earlier this week after the Carolina Panthers released the former MVP.

The franchise attempted to shop the QB to several teams, including the Bears and Chargers, though they could not find a taker for him and his $19 million salary for next season. The team gave Newton the right to seek his own trade and announces as much last week.

“One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft,” general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. “Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”

Newton responded on social media, indicating that the Panthers were pushing him out. Shortly thereafter, the team agreed to a three-year deal with Teddy Bridgewater.

Which Team Would Cam Newton Help The Most?

Travis Reed of The Action Network relayed projections for each team should they add Newton and compared them to what the projections would be like without the quarterback.

Although the Redskins just traded for Kyle Allen, bringing in Newton would significantly help the team in the win column. No team stands to gain more from a Newton signing.

Interestingly enough, the Bears would benefit from bringing in Newton. The team traded for Nick Foles earlier this offseason but regardless of whether Foles or Mitchell Trubisky is under center, Newton would be an upgrade, providing 1.5 more wins, per the projection.

The Patriots and Chargers would each see their win totals win to nine with a Newton addition. New England inked Brian Hoyer in free agency and Jarrett Stidham, who was a fourth-round pick last season, is expected to compete for the starting role. In Los Angeles, the team is expected to draft a signal-caller and play Tyrod Taylor until that prospect is ready.

Team Current Win Cam Wins Diff WSH 5.08 7.4 2.32 LV 6.32 7.97 1.65 NE 7.84 9.46 1.62 JAX 5.8 7.4 1.6 CHI 6.84 8.41 1.57 DEN 7.05 8.4 1.35 CIN 6.24 7.51 1.27 CAR 5.97 7.16 1.18 NYG 6.62 7.81 1.18 LAC 8.15 9.29 1.14 MIA 7.45 8.55 1.11 NYJ 5.88 6.81 0.94 BUF 8.22 9.09 0.87 LAR 8.28 9 0.72 CLE 7.59 8 0.41 TEN 8.91 9.3 0.39 TB 9.14 9.32 0.18 IND 9.54 9.64 0.1 GB 8.32 8.34 0.02 MIN 8.69 8.68 -0.02 SF 10.18 10.15 -0.03 DET 7.9 7.81 -0.08 PHI 8.22 8.09 -0.13 ATL 7.59 7.32 -0.28 ARI 8.25 7.88 -0.37 DAL 9.41 8.73 -0.68 PIT 9.31 8.49 -0.82 NO 9.99 8.97 -1.02 SEA 8.35 7.17 -1.18 HOU 7.3 6.06 -1.23 BAL 10.72 9.19 -1.53 KC 10.87 8.82 -2.05

Panther May Have Been Better Off Keeping Newton?

Carolina is projected to win one less game without Newton on the squad. However, it’s clear that the team isn’t worried about wins and losses this season as much as they are looking to bring in a new regime.

Newton struggled with injuries over the past two seasons. Foot surgery limited him to just two games played in 2019 and he wasn’t sharp in those contests, compiling zero touchdowns and one interception while completing 56.2 percent of his passes.

It’s been a while since Newton, who will turn 31 in May, has been in MVP form. He won the award back in 2015 during a 15-1 run that saw the team make the Super Bowl. He had some success in 2017, leading the team to the playoffs, though his 59.1% completion percentage that season left much to be desired.

