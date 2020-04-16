Nets’ Kevin Durant Issues Eye-Opening $50,000 Challenge to Lakers, Pacers

Instagram Live is where it’s at for athletes these days after dark.

Brooklyn Nets small forward, Kevin Durant said it best: IG Live is Better than the club!

Video Courtesy of Chris Montano:

A KEVIN DURANT SIGHTING He’s got Oladipo in a 1v1 against Lance Stephenson for $50k pic.twitter.com/Suc1pH1q8V — Chris Montano (@gswchris) April 16, 2020

Welcome to the world of Quarantined life as you know it in the current culture of NBA lifestyle.

Lance Stephenson, a Brooklyn native, suggested that he can take on a player in the league that has DMV roots.

Victor Oladipo has it. Kevin Durant has it. So does Quinn Cook.

Here’s the scene: Quinn Cooke’s Instagram Live:

“Victor Oladipo and Lance Stephenson for $50,000,” Durant asked Lakers guard, Quinn Cook via Instagram Live.

“I need parts of that, I want to see that! I don’t got Lance Stephenson…I don’t got Lance Stephenson leaving D.C. with 50K. I don’t got that happening! They’re not coming down there and winning $50 K off Vic [Oladipo] no way.”

Whoa! That’s challenging words.

“No way,” asked Quinn Cook while on the Live line.

“No way,” replied Durant assuredly.

“It’s different levels now, it’s different levels now. Lance can do it now. But come on! I got $50,000 on Vic [Oladipo].

The whole streetball thing would be very interesting to see.

Back in 2003, a Rucker Park basketball game between Fat Joe’s team and Jay-Z’s team was supposed to happen.

It never did becase the Northeast Blackout happened on that unfaithful August 14, 2003 summer day.

Remember in Fat Joe’s Lean Back song when he made reference to Rucker Park and he didn’t want to speak about it?

Terror Squad – Lean Back ft. Fat Joe, Remy Ma

“I don’t wanna speak about the Rucker,” he said on the 2003 Terror Squad Track.

“Not even Pee Wee Kirkland could imagine this.”

New York’s finest Stephon Marbury appeared on the Scoop B Radio Podcast this week and added his two cents on the game.

“The game that was never played,” laughed Marbury.

“Ain’t nothing more. Ain’t nothing less.”

If noting more, nothing less involves a game that reportedly had names like LeBron James, Tracy McGrady, Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson, Yao Ming, Amare Stoudemire, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Webber all participating, thats sure is slightwork.

But I digress.

Kevin Durant and his buddies on Instagram Live obviously are enjoying the mounds of discussion.

Million Dollar Question: What the heck is next?

Will the NBA resume or not? Experts and pundits are still speculating on whether or not the could either resume.

In the meantime, the NBA’s already housed an NBA 2K20 competition and their H.O.R.S.E competition last Sunday. Part 1 of the Chicago Bulls’ Last Dance Documentary premiers this Sunday.

Stay tuned.