Lakers’ Kobe Bryant Should Be NBA 2K21 Cover Athlete Says Jamal Crawford

While on the Scoop B Radio Podcast a few weeks ago, NBA Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal suggested that his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Kobe Bryant could potentially be on the cover of NBA 2K21.

“There is going to be Kobe,” Shaq told me.

“You don’t even have to worry about that,” O’Neal said. “Definitely going to be Kobe. And I don’t know what they’re going to do with the money, but they’re going to do the right thing. Kobe’s family does the right thing.

“I think that would be brilliant, the kids would eat it up, he’s definitely a big inspiration to all the kids and an inspiration to my kids. So I’m sure the kids would eat it up.”

Last week, NBA vet, Jamal Crawford, an avid gamer also told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast that he’d like to see Kobe Bryant on the game as well.



Check out a snippet from conversation below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Are you still a gamer?

Jamal Crawford: Yeah! Absolutely. One million percent.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I had Shaq on the Scoop B Radio podcast recently, I asked him this question and I’ll pose it to you. For NBA2K21, do you think a: there should be a cover? B: do you think it should be a Mamba’s Moments in the game?

Jamal Crawford: Oh without a doubt. I was listening to Shaq’s podcast, you might want to keep that under wraps until you get all dialed in but no, I think the people would be very excited for sure.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yeah. I think you’re right. When I take a look at NBA locker rooms, I have the pleasure of being around the Jordan as young as I am and also being around the Kobe era and I remember Jordan’s sneakers in people’s lockers with the Nets and now in the same lane, Kobe sneakers. Look at Tobias Harris’s out in Philly and it’s filled with nothing but Kobe sneakers. Do you think Michael was ahead of his time? Do you think he set the standard for sneakers and who do you think takes the baton after LeBron?

Jamal Crawford: Good question. Because it kind of goes that way…Jordan’s, Iverson’s Kobe’s, LeBron’s, KD’s, and Kyrie’s. I think the Kyrie’s along with Kevin Durant. I think those two are tapped in with the kids. Kids love their shoes. LeBrons. When I’m in the gym and I’m the gym a lot, the kids – the four shoes that I see the most are LeBron’s, KD’s, Kyrie’s and Steph’s [Under Armour]…those are the four that I can know that kids rap about. Now there are other shoes that sell consistently but I think those four pair are shoes that are consistently seen in gyms everywhere