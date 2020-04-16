Lakers’ Anthony Davis Advantage Over Tim Duncan Revealed By Nets Legend

Standing 6’10 and 254 pounds, Los Angeles Lakers forward, Anthony Davis stands tall and talented amongst many.

This season, AD is averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.4 blocks for a Lakers team that is currently sitting at 49-14 and in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Davis told me before the season that his goal was to win both the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award and the NBA Finals.

Chemistry has been on point for AD and James and their pick and roll has been fluid. AD has more than held his own with his ability to handling the basketball fluidly, pass the ball and haul rebonds effortless by mesing a big man’s game with their slashing ability of a guard.

Who has played like Davis in the past? Some past and present players I’ve asked say they see a comarison to San Antonio Spurs icon, Tim Duncan.

On the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I asked retired Nets point legend, Kenny Anderson.

Check out a snippet from our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Many people compare or make the comparison of Anthony Davis and some have told me that Anthony Davis plays like Tim Duncan because he’s fundamentally sound or a more fluid Tim Duncan. Do you see those comparisons?

Kenny Anderson: I see those comparisons, but he steps out and takes the three now. So that’s what’s interesting. Anthony Davis – he’s so fluid. He had the pleasure of shooting up. He was 6’2” and then he just shot up to 6’8”, 6’10” he’s about 6’10” right now? He’s 6’10” and he grew into 6’10” and he can play. He can do everything and that’s what makes him a complete player. He’s a great player. And Tim Duncan? – Tim Duncan is an awesome player. But that jumper. That jump shot – Anthony Davis changes that with the three point shot.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Is LeBron James the NBA’s MVP at this point in the season?

Kenny Anderson: I would bet on him getting it but, my guy who got it last year Giannis from Milwaukee. It’s him or LeBron. Giannis or LeBron…but I would say LeBron has Anthony Davis and he’s putting up great numbers this year He has two superstars. And in Milwaukee he [Giannis] doesn’t have a real, real go to superstar he does everything for the team, so it’s a push right there. But I would say – because I love LeBron and what it means to basketball. I love his game. I love everything about LeBron. My bet would go to LeBron. But Giannis is right up there.