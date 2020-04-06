DeMarcus Cousins Reveals Why Alex Caruso is the GOAT

DeMarcus Cousins is no longer officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, but the big man still has love for his former squad, particularly Alex Caruso.

Cousins was part of the NBA2K Players Tournament this weekend, taking on Cleveland Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond. It wasn’t much of a game to watch, with Cousins getting blasted 101-49 by Drummond. However, an interesting interaction came when Drummond asked Cousins why fans in Los Angeles love Caruso so much.

“AC the GOAT dog,” Cousins said. “That’s it. He the GOAT.”

LeBron James Dubs Alex Caruso ‘GOAT’

GOAT — or greatest of all time — is the nickname picked for Caruso by LeBron James.

“Every time I see him and say, ‘Hey, Bron,’ he just calls me GOAT.,” Caruso said, via Silver Screen and Roll earlier this season. “The first couple times it kind of threw me off. Now it’s just an everyday thing.”

Caruso and James have shown synergy when on the floor together, which was especially apparent in a highlight reel play earlier this season when Caruso went between the legs on a pass to LBJ who threw down a hammer dunk.

Caruso through the legs ➡️ LeBron through the stratosphere 😱😱😱 (📺: TNT ) pic.twitter.com/hVU1IHxo0u — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 26, 2020

“Listen, myself and AC, we work well together, so for AC to be able to have eyes in the back of his head, and for me to able to finish it, it was a good play for our ball club — a moment play. Fans loved it, and it was great to be part of it,” James said. “It’s a great combination for our ball club.”

Caruso has other nicknames as well, such as the “Bald Mamba,” “Carushow,” and “Bald Eagle.” JaVale McGee helped inspire the Bald Eagle nickname, and also petitioned Caruso to get a haircut and sport a headband.

”I just saw a vision, man,” McGee told reporters. “When I saw that vision of what he could be, visually … I also told him to get the haircut. He got the headband, and what happened? He went out there and flew like the eagle he is.”

Alex Caruso a Viral Sensation With Lakers

Caruso has an unassuming look, but has proven to be a walking highlight reel, impressing fans and his teammates with monster dunks and big plays. It has spawned names for the 26-year-old like Bald Eagle, Carushow and LeBron James’ personal favorite — GOAT. At one point, Caruso was even among the top vote-getters for the All-Star game.

But as Caruso pointed out on the The Official Lakers Podcast, it was “borderline annoying” early in the season when he was unable to keep up with the hype machine, feeling like it was taking away from the team’s overall success.

“It did get to a point to where I was just sitting back and literally anything I did, somebody would tweet about it, or somebody was reporting on it, and at a certain point I was just like, ‘this is just like borderline annoying.’ It was to the point where it’s like, let’s just focus on basketball, and we’re having so much success on the court that I would love for it to be more about that than me doing a random play in a game.”

