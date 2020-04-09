LeBron James Makes Strong Statement on Lakers’ Title Hopes

When it comes to the possible cancelation of the NBA season, the “what if” is what would kill Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James if things can’t resume.

James joined reporters for a conference call on Wednesday and revealed some of his thoughts on the league stoppage due to coronavirus and the Lakers championship chase.

“I will have some satisfaction of being with my brothers, being with my guys, thinking about some of the road trips that we had, thinking about some of the games we lost, some of the games we won, some of the games we overcame, and then everything we’ve been going through this season,” James said, per The Los Angeles Times. “Just the ups and downs not only on the floor but off the floor, everything that we’ve had to endure as Laker faithful, us as players and coaching staff and an organization.

LeBron James on a conference call right now with some media says he'll appreciate some of the special moments from this season regardless, but: "I don’t think I would be able to have any closure if we did not have an opportunity to finish the season." — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) April 8, 2020

“Closure? No, but to be proud of what we were able to accomplish to this point, I’ll be able to look back and say we did something special in that small period of time.”

LeBron James: Would Love to Get Things Back Going

James is seeking his fourth NBA title on his third team. He previously led the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers to titles. James was in MVP form, surging into the race and closing the previously wide gap on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He was named the Player of the Month in February, averaging 26.0 points (.497 FG%), 8.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists while leading the Lakers to a 9-2 record. Then James dropped a few classic performances in wins against the Bucks and Clippers — top contenders in their respective conferences. He also led the league in assists per game with 10.6.

With James and Anthony Davis leading the way, the Lakers reeled off a 49-14 record and had their sights set on the franchise’s first title since 2010. That made the stoppage especially unfortunate for the Lakers, but James knows the conversations will be had to find a creative solution to the problem—if it’s possible.

“Once they allow us to resume some type of activity, I would love to get things back going,” James said. “… If it’s Las Vegas or somewhere else that can hold us and keep us in the best possible chance to be safe, not only on the floor but off the floor as well. Those conversations will be had.”

LeBron said he’s open to all discussions and ideas from the NBA with regards to returning to play, whether it’s in one location or not, provided everyone can be safe. It’s about “just figuring out a way." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 8, 2020

LeBron James Staying in Shape During NBA Hiatus

James assured he’s been staying sharp in his home gym and thanks to a few people he has knows in the area nearby with their own facilities to get shots up.

“I’ve been able to be in my home gym. Train as much as I can. Pretty much 4 or 5 times a week, keeping my body in the best possible shape, keeping my mind ready for whenever our season resumes,” James told reporters. “I got a couple friends that have their own indoor facilities. They strip it down, wipe it down. It’s pretty much me in there along with my son. It’s just us.”

