Leonard Williams Files Grievance Against Giants: Report

When the New York Giants decided to send multiple draft picks, including a third-rounder in this week’s Draft, to acquire Leonard Williams from the Jets last season, chances are the team believed he’d be around for the long-term.

Yesterday, word broke that Leonard Williams was set to sign his franchise tag with the New York Giants. All’s good in paradise, right? Not so quick. Apparently, $16.1 million isn’t quite enough compensation in the eyes of the former sixth-overall NFL Draft pick.

Leonard Williams Wants to Be Paid as a D-End

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Williams “has gotten the ball rolling on his grievance” regarding the franchise tag that the Giants placed on him earlier this offseason. Williams has “submitted his case to the NFLPA, which will then file the grievance” on his behalf.

Williams is fighting the fact that the Giants franchised him as a defensive tackle, which would pay him a $16.1 million salary in 2020, fully guaranteed. Williams believes he should be compensated as a defensive end, which would increase his 2020 salary to $17.8 million.

Leonard Williams has gotten the ball rolling on his grievance over the franchise tag. Per source, he has officially submitted his case to the NFLPA, which will then file the grievance for him. The Giants designated him a DT ($16.1M), but Williams argues he's a DE ($17.8M). — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 23, 2020

Williams Also Has a Grievance Against the Jets

The seemingly disgruntled defensive lineman didn’t stop there. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Williams has also filed a grievance against the New York Jets, his previous employer, based on how much money he collected under the terms of his fifth-year option with the team in 2019. The Jets, like the Giants, classified Williams as a defensive tackle, paying him $11.4 million, while the defensive end designation would have earned him $14.2 million.

Does Williams Have a Case?

Leonard Williams believes he’s a defensive end. However, he certainly doesn’t produce like one. If he did, I’m sure the Giants, who are hungry for pass-rush help, would gladly pay Williams the extra $1.7 million he so desires. Yet, a meager 0.5 sack in 2019 likely isn’t going to cut it.

So what about from a pure percentage base? As most are aware, Williams entered the league as somewhat of a hybrid, five-technique, defensive end/defensive tackle combo. During his years with the Jets, he moved around their defensive front as they operated out of a hybrid 3-4/4-3 defensive scheme. Yet, per ESPN Stats & Information research, he played 88% of his snaps from the defensive tackle or nose tackle position.

Things didn’t change much when the Jets traded him to the Giants. Williams appeared and started in seven games for Big Blue in 2019, lining up from the defensive end position just 21% of the time.

Ultimately, all of this could be for nothing if Williams and the Giants come to terms on a long-term deal, something the organization still appears eager to do at this time.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman swung for the fences by trading a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick for Williams last season in hopes that the team could tap into his previously unseen potential. At the moment, the organization and Giants fans worldwide are still waiting patiently for Williams to do so.

