Lions Draft Rumors: Is Versatile Defensive Stud Possible For Pick 3?

The Detroit Lions have seen their draft talk center on plenty of names lately, and one on the outskirts of the conversation has been Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Would the Lions be interested in drafting Simmons? Opinions on that have been varied, but leading closer to the draft, a rumor holds that the team could be eying Simmons for selection fairly high. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the Lions might have Simmons in the mix for selection after doing plenty of work on him leading into the NFL Draft.

I am told Lions have had a lot of pre-draft contact with Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, who is in the mix for them at No. 3 along with Jeff Okudah, Derrick Brown, others. Lions would prefer to trade back 2-3 spots and still get one from that group, but it's unclear whether they can. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) April 23, 2020

A catch could be the Lions wanting to trade back a few places in order to get one of Simmons, Jeffrey Okudah or Derrick Brown. Rumors do persist that the team is inching closer to that possibility. It’s safe to say that Okudah and Brown have garnered most of the buzz for Detroit leading into the draft, so Simmons would be an interesting addition to the mix.

Lions Possibly ‘Torn’ Between Players

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Lions are torn with what to do when they pick, but on the menu could be a trio of defenders. Cornerback Jeffrey Okudah, defensive lineman Derrick Brown and linebacker Isaiah Simmons are all in the mix for the team according to La Canfora’s latest report.

Regarding the Lions decision, he said:

“The Lions are torn, league sources said, between simply taking Okudah or addressing the point of attack with Derrick Brown or Isaiah Simmons. But more than anything else, this franchise is motivated to trade down – within reason – and still be in position to draft an impact player on defense. But who will trade up?”

Finding a trade partner will be the issue to watch, but theoretically, any of the players could be on the board if the Lions were to move back modestly in the draft a few places. In the end, it will likely boil down to what Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia perceive as the biggest need for the roster.

Detroit still could use a top cornerback, help up front and a versatile player like Simmons could be an intriguing addition for their defense. It seems there could be a strong debate for any of the group. In the end, the Lions will simply have to choose the player they think fits the best.

Isaiah Simmons’ Fit With Lions

Simmons was one of the most impressive players on the field all night long even in Clemson’s eventual defeat back in January during the title game. Simmons finished with 7 total tackles, 1 sack, 2 passes defended and 2 tackles for loss. The prospect has been a hot name on draft boards, but he will remain red hot after his performance during the NFL Combine. A team in bad need of defense like the Lions have to be interested in considering getting Simmons into the lineup.

At times, Simmons has done a bit of everything this season. The snaps he has taken in multiple spots show a player who can do a little bit of everything on the football field. Simmons remains an athletic freak of nature that might not have a clear position, and that’s exactly why he should appeal to the Lions. In his career with Clemson, Simmons put up 238 tackles, 11 sacks, 4 interceptions, 20 passes defended and 6 forced fumbles.

Detroit needs football players in a big way, especially on defense, regardless of fit. If Simmons is the best football player, he should be in the mix to be selected as a versatile weapon for the team that could be a matchup nightmare for the team’s defense.

The Lions might have more pressing needs at certain spots, but Simmons is an intriguing prospect to remember. Passing on him could be dangerous, as he showed the goods toward being the next big thing in the NFL.

Lions Biggest 2020 NFL Draft Need is Defensive End

Detroit could not pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019, something that was painfully obvious for weeks and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done to add to the front in recent months and years. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

The Lions will have to focus on defense in this draft, but could also have some major offensive needs, both in the trenches and at the skill positions. Detroit would like to add wide receivers, and could also look to add a running back as well as offensive linemen. The team could also select a developmental quarterback as well in order to better fill their needs on the other side of the ball.

Obviously, the Lions have plenty of picks with which to work this season, and it will be interesting to see where they go with this first round selection and if they reach a trade.

No matter what happens, Simmons could be firmly in the mix to get selected as well.

