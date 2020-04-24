Lions’ Jeff Okudah Reacts to ‘Cool’ Draft Shoutout From LeBron James

Jeff Okudah has gotten on plenty of radars given his play at Ohio State, and now that the newest Detroit Lions cornerback is off to the NFL, he is getting some big time support.

Prior to the draft, LeBron James hopped on Twitter and gave a shoutout to Okudah. As he said, he felt whatever team ended up with the player was going to be getting a good one.

I’m saying CONGRATULATIONS right now lil bro!! Whoever draft you is getting a straight up DOG but more importantly a great young man! 🙏🏾 #YoungKing🤴🏾 https://t.co/cLmlL5ITX2 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 23, 2020

That team ended up being the Lions, and during a press conference after the draft, Okudah was asked about what it felt like to get a shoutout from the greatest player in the NBA right now. As he said to Brad Galli of WXYZ, Okudah actually shares an agency with James, so he’s gotten to know him before. Still, it was a pretty amazing thrill.

New Lions CB Jeff Okudah on the tweet from @KingJames: "It was a pretty cool shout-out." pic.twitter.com/izmGC17QcT — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 24, 2020

“We’re signed to the same agency so through that we spoke before,” Okudah said. “I think that just seeing what he said, it was kind of just a testimony of the hard work that you put in and it was a pretty cool shout out.”

Cool indeed to have James wish you luck the night of the draft. Safe to say the bond the pair develop could be big at it relates to helping Okudah adjust to the next level.

Jeff Okudah Called Generational Cornerback

According to Emmanuel Acho, Okudah is a player who is a generational talent at cornerback coming into the league for the Detroit Lions. In the aftermath of the Lions picking up Okudah with the No. 3 pick in the draft, Acho said that Okudah plays incredibly smart on the field, and showed a great example of why.

As Acho shows, Okudah makes an intelligent play in a game where he is able to break off a route, fall backwards and still make an interception. Additionally, Acho displays Okudah’s toughness in coverage, and his ability to stand up to the best wide receiver on the other team physically.

“He’s a generational talent. Elite ball skills, elite press coverage. Jeff Okudah is a dog,” Acho says in conclusion of the clip.

Across the board, plenty of folks have this opinion about Okudah, and it will be fascinating to see how his NFL career goes as a result. Many believe it could be a legendary one.

Jeff Okudah Excited Joining Lions

After being selected, Okudah showed off a new virtual trading card from Panini, but also shared his excitement to be coming to the Lions. He even flashed the One Pride rally cry, as well as giving a “Go Lions” to the fans.

Okudah also said he is ready to be in the mix, and no words can describe his excitement to join the team.

No words can explain this feeling, I’m ready to get to work! @Lions #OnePride 🦁 — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) April 24, 2020

Obviously, Okudah will have a bit of ground to make up with several fans in Michigan considering his Ohio State roots given his team has beaten up Michigan and Michigan State the last few seasons, but with a solid enough performance in the secondary, everyone will be able to overlook that.

Okudah also spoke humbly after being picked by the team about his ability to fit in and assimilate with the team.

Asked if he's ready to be a lock-down corner for the Lions: "It’s definitely a big challenge. I’m just ready to go into that locker room, begin to earn my teammates’ respect and that’ll be the first step. We’ll go from there after that." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 24, 2020

It will be fun to see how Okudah adjusts to being a top dog on the Detroit defense, but it’s clear that he’s ready to fit in and make an impact for the team from a mental standpoint.

Jeffrey Okudah Stats

Okudah was long figured to be the best player on the board when the Lions end up picking at No. 3. As also explained elsewhere, evaluators love his length and size. It could be a winning combination for a needy Detroit pass defense that has been exposed in a major way this season on the back end.

At Ohio State, Okudah has put up some excellent numbers in a short time. He’s collected 78 tackles, 3 interceptions, 16 passes defended and 2 fumble recoveries. Perhaps better than that for the Lions, he didn’t allow a completion over 50 yards this season.

That paints the portrait of a player who can be a potential lock down defender at the next level. Okudah has also been a popular selection in mock drafts for Detroit, and that was proven right when the team selected him.

Obviously, folks are awake to the talent Okudah is bringing to the league, and even the greatest hooper of his generation understands.

