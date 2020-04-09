Significant Betting Favorite Revealed For Lions First Round Draft Pick

The Detroit Lions could go in plenty of directions when the NFL Draft gets underway, and lots of the rumors have circulated on a few names with a few weeks to go.

Interestingly enough, there is one overwhelming favorite in the minds of betting futures to become the next member of the team, and it’s Ohio State defensive back Jeffrey Okudah.

The Lions are seen as overwhelming favorites to pick Okudah according to William Hill Sports Book. Detroit is 11/10 favorites to pick Okudah according to the site, and most of the action has been related to people betting on Detroit selecting the Buckeyes defensive back when all is said and done. Detroit has seen 38% of the tickets and 24% of the total dollars wagered on the question of “which team will draft Okudah.”

From the beginning it’s seemed as if the Lions were the obvious choice for Okudah given their need at cornerback, and few people would be surprised if this happens either with pick No. 3 or a trade back and then another subsequent selection of Okudah.

The team has a need at the position, Okudah fits the scheme well and much of the action so far has been centered on him. Will that mean anything come the draft? It’s time to wait and see.

Why Jeffrey Okudah Fits Lions

Recently, a pair of Pro Football Focus analysts explained why Okudah is such a good fit for plenty of teams, especially the Lions, and why he ranks so highly given what he did in college.

“He is the number one cornerback in this draft class. He should be, realistically, the first cornerback drafted within the top three picks in a while,” they said. “It just hasn’t happened. It’s a rare thing to see, but for our money, the second most valuable position on the football field.”

When it came to the Lions, production is the thing that should catch their eye with Okudah most of all according to the PFF folks.

“Someone like the Lions should be more than willing to make Jeffrey Okudah their first round pick with just how dominant he’s been over the course of his college career. For his entire career in college he’s allowed 5.4 yards per target. From freshman year to junior year. That’s absurd. Rare to see a guy play at that high a level,” they said.”

Detroit might not be the only team to consider Okudah heavily, but their scheme could represent the best fit given man coverage.

“Three, four and five, Lions, Giants and Dolphins all would, should consider Okudah,” they said. “I think he is that good. We always speak to this too. With Okudah and Ohio State cornerbacks, they always play a ton of man coverage, having that experience, the Lions fit is too easy.”

The smart money remains on the Lions considering Okudah strongly when all is said and done given the need, his talent and the potential to build up a miserable defense.

Jeffrey Okudah Stats

Okudah could be the best player on the board when the Lions end up picking at No. 3. As also explained elsewhere, evaluators love his length and size. It could be a winning combination for a needy Detroit pass defense that has been exposed in a major way this season on the back end.

At Ohio State, Okudah has put up some excellent numbers in a short time. He’s collected 78 tackles, 3 interceptions, 16 passes defended and 2 fumble recoveries. Perhaps better than that for the Lions, he didn’t allow a completion over 50 yards this season.

That paints the portrait of a player who can be a potential lock down defender at the next level. Okudah has also been a popular selection in mock drafts for Detroit.

Following the numbers, it seems as if the team could be a lock to make the move.

