Draft Analyst Names SEC Stud Ideal Target For Lions Trade Down

The Detroit Lions have the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft for now, but if they move back, they could always pick up another first round pick. In that scenario, what would the team look to do?

Most folks haven’t bothered to consider what players could be around in the middle of the first round for the team to pick, but NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah explained in a teleconference what the team could look to do. As he said, LSU’s edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson could be a fit for the Lions if they get back into the middle of the first round.

And if the Lions are able to move back and secure another middle pick in the first round, @MoveTheSticks says a player like LSU edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson could be a fit there — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 16, 2020

Obviously, the Lions will have to make a bold move and drive a hard bargain in order to secure such a situation, but it’s safe to say that if they do, that will be a big bonus for the team as it relates to potentially being able to solve multiple needs with elite players.

Chaisson would offer them the shot at doing just that.

K’Lavon Chaisson Stats

While playing with the Tigers, Chaisson put up solid stats the last 3 years as a pass rusher. He’s collected 92 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss. Last season, Chaisson was one of the best edge rushers in the SEC and makes a habit of getting off the ball quick and making life difficult on opposing quarterbacks.

Obviously, Detroit needs pass rushers and someone like Chaisson would be an obvious fit to help boost the team’s fortunes at defensive end.

Recent Lions Draft Results

After a tough 6-10 finish to the 2018 season, Detroit finished with a top 10 pick at No. 8. They were able to snag tight end T.J. Hockenson, who’s been one of the offensive bright spots thus far this season. That proves overall how a painful finish can lead to some better players.

As a whole, Detroit has done a decent job in recent drafts getting talent that can compete on the roster immediately. Last season’s top three picks are playing a major role for the team this season. Names such as Taylor Decker, Kenny Golladay, Jarrad Davis, Graham Glasgow and Tracy Walker are also playing a big role for the team when they are healthy and engaged.

While there have been a few mistakes, Bob Quinn has done a decent job to identify talent with some of the picks he has made thus far during his tenure in the Motor City. Another high pick gives him a chance at adding another impact player to the squad.

Someone like Simmons could be the perfect addition for the Lions considering all they need on defense for 2020.

Lions Biggest 2020 NFL Draft Need is Defensive End

Detroit cannot pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019, something that has been painfully obvious for weeks and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done to add to the front in recent months and years. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

If the draft were held today, the Lions would have to target some type of defensive end or pass rush specialist highly, and Chase Young would be the top option if he were there. He’s not likely to be on the board when the team picks, meaning Simmons could be an interesting option. Without a few impact players here in 2020, it’s tough to imagine the Lions turning their defensive fortunes around.

In the event Young wasn’t on the board, the Lions would likely be content to grab Jeffrey Okudah. While defensive end is the biggest need on the team, cornerback isn’t far behind. Detroit’s backfield has been searching in vain for another top flight cornerback for some time, and Okudah could give them just the right mix at the spot.

If the team doesn’t take a defensive lineman early yet secure some extra picks, it’s possible they could find a player like Chaisson if they get back into the middle of the first round.

READ NEXT: Why Lions Are Facing Pressure During 2020 NFL Draft