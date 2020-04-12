Lions Draft Trade Could Represent Major First For Bob Quinn

The Detroit Lions are pondering making an NFL Draft trade, and if things play out that way, it could represent a major first for the team.

Reports indicate the team is interested in finding a deal for the No. 3 pick and are currently open for business. If things play out that way, it will be the first time that Bob Quinn has traded a first round draft pick during his tenure as the team’s boss.

Repeated reports of the #Lions being open for business with the 3rd overall pick in the draft. GM Bob Quinn has never made a trade involving a 1st-round pick as Lions GM (5th season). — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 11, 2020

Obviously, if Quinn were to orchestrate a deal, the Lions would benefit given they will be able to score a major haul for the pick which will give them a chance to boost their roster for 2020 and beyond. If Quinn is able to pull off this first, it will be a huge bonus for the Lions.

It’s worth watching to see if history is made in the coming weeks for the Lions.

Lions Exploring Draft Trade Possibilities

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Lions are open for business as it relates to trading back in the draft, and have already had multiple conversations with teams that are looking to move up in the draft, perhaps with the intent of selecting a quarterback.

One team to watch during the NFL Draft is the #Lions: At No. 3, I’m told they’ve had discussions with teams about potentially moving back from their slot and that teams wanting to move up have been receptive. As it maps out possibilities, Detroit is always an intriguing team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2020

It’s been speculated for weeks that the Lions are looking to deal back, and this seems like the easy case now, especially for a team like Detroit that wants to stockpile picks ahead of a very important draft. Landing a few more players to help the team is a major goal for Detroit in order to change their fortunes for 2020.

Some of the teams that have been speculated to perhaps be interested in moving up are the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers. Each need a quarterback, so it would not be a shock to see both teams very interested in moving up to where the Lions pick to give themselves a great chance.

All that’s left to find out for Detroit is what the best deal is and how motivated teams are to make a move.

Deion Sanders Explains Lions Draft Options

On Twitter, Deion Sanders was hosting a question and answer segment, and the former defensive back was asked what he feels the Lions will do coming up in the draft. As he said, there are only a pair of real options for the team at this point, and it involves taking a defensive back or trading out of the spot.

#10 Take a DB or Trade out to get more picks. https://t.co/nADI4M7BiJ — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) April 7, 2020

Obviously, the biggest name the Lions could take that’s a defensive back that Sanders could be alluding to is Jeffrey Okudah of Ohio State. Okudah figures to go in the top half of the draft this year, and could even be the team’s selection at pick No. 3.

Otherwise, the Lions could trade out of the selection as has been speculated in the past. Sanders’ take seems pretty apt at this point.

Former General Manager Sets Lions Trade Price

Will the Lions shoot for the stars in terms of trying to land a king’s ransom for the pick? That’s exactly what a Hall of Famer thinks they should be shooting for. Gil Brandt of NFL.com was asked on Twitter what his asking price would be for teams to come up to the No. 3 pick in the draft. As he said, it should be more than a bit expensive for a team like the Miami Dolphins.

Brandt thinks the Lions should ask for the No. 5 pick, the No 18 pick and the No. 26 pick from the Dolphins as a price for moving up. That deal, he thinks, represents a fair value.

I would want No. 5 as a swap plus 18 and 26. https://t.co/gRkWWk78LH — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 9, 2020

Safe to say if the Lions managed that, it would be a score. Even if Detroit managed to pry loose a pair of first round picks from Miami it would be a huge win. Would teams bite on that? It would be a huge cost to pay to move up for Tua Tagovailoa or another such player

