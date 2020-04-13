Lions Host Virtual NFL Draft Visit With Top Linebacker Prospect

The Detroit Lions have been doing their homework leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, and continue to get a closer look at some prospects they might wish to consider.

While the team can’t sit down in person with such prospects, they can still do video conference calls, and the team has been aggressive in getting this done in recent weeks. Recently, the Lions met with top cornerback Cameron Dantzler in such a setting, and they just had a similar call with Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis.

Detroit was mentioned by name as a team Lewis has talked to by Peter King of NBC Sports, and in the piece, Lewis himself explained that he chatted personally with Matt Patricia, and said that on the calls, he typically talks about fit with team, his own skills and other things to help the sides get to know each other.

Obviously, with a need on defense, the Lions could use a player like Lewis who could be a potential second or third round fit for the team depending on how the draft board goes.

Terrell Lewis Stats

Lewis played a pair of seasons with the Crimson Tide, and had his 2018 season cancelled by injury. Even such, he’s put up decent numbers, with 47 tackles and 7 sacks. With 13.5 tackles for loss, Lewis could be a guy who develops into a solid edge player in the league, even as he has been a linebacker in the past.

If Lewis is healthy and engaged, it’s possible he could become one of the better rushers in the NFL and a guy who could be a potential hidden gem for whomever ends up selecting the player.

Lions Have Multiple 2020 Draft Picks

Detroit has traded away a pick, but also acquired a few selections within their move to trade Darius Slay. Now that the Lions have those picks, and have gained a selection in their deal for Duron Harmon, the Lions are now up to 9 selections for this year’s draft, including an extra third rounder.

Detroit Lions draft picks after their two recent trades become official: 3, 35, 67, 85, 109, 149, 166, 182 and 235. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 19, 2020

The Lions got back a seventh round selection in the Harmon trade, but did deal away a fifth round pick. They got back a fifth round selection in the move to trade for Slay.

This could merely be a start for the Lions, however. If the team is able to trade back from the No. 3 selection, this haul might only improve in the future. Such a move to add more picks could allow the team to add a player like Lewis in the earlier rounds.

Lions Biggest 2020 NFL Draft Need is Defensive End

Detroit cannot pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019, something that has been painfully obvious for weeks and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done to add to the front in recent months and years. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

If the draft were held today, the Lions would have to target some type of defensive end or pass rush specialist highly, and Chase Young would be the top option. Players like Derrick Brown could also be considered.

Detroit needs help rushing the passer, and Lewis could be an ideal fit for them to be able to do so and might not require the Lions getting lucky as they would have to with Young.

