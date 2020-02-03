Could Thunder’s Dennis Schroder, Magic’s Mo Bamba Join New York Knicks?

Will Oklahoma City Thunder point guard, Dennis Schroder join the New York Knicks?

Word on the street is that there is interest.

With the NBA trade deadline coming up on Thursday, I have heard chatter surrounding the New York Knicks & Oklahoma City Thunder who have discussed a deal around Dennis Schroeder. IF the deal were to happen Kevin Knox could be involved in that deal. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) February 2, 2020

Currently averaging 19.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the 30-20 Thunder, the New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy says that the Knicks have their eyes on the German point guard.

“One thing to keep in mind: the Knicks are looking for a point guard.” wrote Bondy.

“And, according to a source, are high on OKC’s Dennis Schroder.”

If the Knicks are looking for a starting point guard, it does make sense. Schroder is coming off the bench on an Oklahoma City Thunder team that has NBA All Star Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominating at the 1 spot.

Part of the deal that shipped Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets, CP3 is averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals this season. Part of the deal that shipped Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 19.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

The Thunder are playing great basketball and have tons of assets on their roster like Steven Adams, Danilo Gallinari and Terrance Ferguson on head coach, Billy Donovan’s roster.

From a basketball standpoint, bringing in Schroder makes sense. He was once the starting point guard for the Atlanta Hawks before being shipped to the Thunder.

From a financial standpoint, Schroder becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer and is making $15.5 million this season. He’ll be owed another $15.5 million next season.

Dennis Schroer isn’t the only player the Knicks may be paying attention to. NYC may also be looking at Mo Bamba.

As per my report on Sunday afternoon, Ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, New York and Atlanta Hawks have inquired about the availability of big man, Mo Bamba.

Ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks are in touch with Orlando Magic regarding availability of big man, Mo Bamba. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) February 2, 2020

Averaging 5.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game for the Orlando Magic, Mo Bamba, the 6th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Texas Bamba is a diamond in the rough in Orlando.

Frankly, the 21 year old is looking for more minutes in an Orlando Magic system who’s big man, Nikola Vucevic seems to be the primary focus.

For those keeping score at home: Vuc is averaging 18.7 points, 11 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest on a 21-28 Magic team who is currently in eighth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings.

If the Knicks, who do have big man Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle under contract are serious about adding Bamba, a Harlem native,they’d be getting a stats stuffer who gets busy defensively.Such was the case when he recorded 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in the Magic’s recent 112-97 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.