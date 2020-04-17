LeBron James Is Better Than Michael Jordan Hints Lakers Star’s Friend

Is LeBron James better than Michael Jordan?

Cuffsthelegend, a friend of James hints that Jordan is the second best player that he’s ever seen.

In an Instagram post, Cuffs states:

“There’s gonna be a lot of people talking after Sunday that weren’t there. I remember being stressed out at church because you didn’t wanna miss the NBA on NBC when MJ was playing. Those Bulls games on WGN before NBA League Pass was a thing. Legendary Childhood Memories. The 2nd best player i’ve ever seen in my lifetime.”

Who’s the first?

Well, for that answer refer to his Twitter account. “Please stop asking me who is better than Michael Jordan,” he said.

“You know. I know. We all know. Some people just can’t swallow their pride and admit it.”

His timing is perfect.

The Last Dance, ESPN’s 10-part documentary that profiles the Chicago Bulls‘ 1997-98 Championship season hits televisions beginning Sunday.

The documentary chronicles the Bulls’ last season of their epic dynasty that headlined the NBA throughout the 1990s.

Stephon Marbury also weighed in on the LeBron James, Michael Jordan comparison this week.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Marbury told me that MJ and LBJ can’t be compared.

“People wanna rank Jordan,” Marbury told me.

“Jordan shouldn’t even be ranked. It should be Kobe, then LeBron and then you can pick guys after that. There’s just no comparison man. It’s not the same. It’s just different worlds. Different mentalities. I don’t know why Jordan’s name is mentioned in the same conversation sometimes. I’ll clear that up real quick…there’s really no need to talk about that.

“I mean, as the best player. Those guys, Kareem and Bill Russell – somebody had to give them the basketball to do what they do. Jordan got the ball and that was it. Those guys – Kareem, Bill Russell and Shaq… those are the type of guys that are different specimens on Earth that played the game. Jordan is not. Jordan is NOT from Earth. That’s different. He’s not the same. And I think it’ll really be insightful when they drop that Michael Jordan – when they drop that whole piece, I don’t know if they didn’t dropped it yet – that series…”

The series Marbury is referring to is The Last Dance.

Many people compare Kobe Bryant to Kobe Bryant.

On today’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, retired NBA legend and current NBC Sports Chicago analyst, Kendall Gill discussed the difference between Bryant and Jordan. “You got to understand that Kobe patterned a lot of his game from Michael,” he told me.

“I mean, even from the way he talks in the early days. And Kobe refined his skills just like Michael’s. They both had a post up game. Both had an outside game. Both could take you off the dribble. Both mastered the triple threat position which was key in their games. But the one thing about Kobe is that – Kobe, if you really look at him, physically he’s doesn’t really blow you away. He’s talented. But not that talented. He was fast, but he wasn’t that fast. He’s quick, but he wasn’t that quick. But one thing about Kobe, he worked harder than everybody else. If you go back – you can YouTube it: The Mind of Kobe Bryant. And you can get inside this kid’s mind, he was so intelligent about what he was doing about the game. Now Kobe had to work his butt off 24/7 to even get close to Michael. Now Michael worked hard, but he didn’t have to work as hard as Kobe to be him. And that’s the difference. Michael was just Michael. Kobe had to work crazy to even get close to him. Michael in my opinion – and this from me playing against him, much better athlete than Kobe. Faster than Kobe. Stronger than Kobe. Quicker than Kobe. I’d say that Kobe had a little bit more skills than Michael. But Michael didn’t need that many skills, he mastered what he needed to master. Kobe had a few more moves. And this is me going against them one-on-one. Now let’s talk about LeBron. LeBron is just a physical freak of nature. 6’8” 260lbs, can jump out – in my opinion, LeBron is the best ATHLETE to play in the NBA. But skill wise, he is NOT on the level of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. I know he’s a three-time champion if he continues to be the all time leading scorer in the League, however he’s not on that with those guys as far as skills and that’s why I had to put it – this is me. I’m gonna go: Michael. Kobe. LeBron. That’s how I put ‘em.”

Back to the subject of James: On Twitter I stated that LeBron James is a stronger Magic Johnson with a better jumper. Kendall Gill weighed in. “I agree,” he said.

“And can jump a lot higher! [laughs] So I think that’s where you need to – and they shouldn’t try to compare LeBron to Michael because they’re totally different players and I agree putting him with Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson conversation.”