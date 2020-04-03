NBA 2K Tournament: What Time & TV Channel Is It on Today?

The NBA 2K Players Tournament tips off tonight, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. The network will also host a pregame show beginning at 7 p.m. previewing the 16-player tournament.

No. 1 seeded Kevin Durant takes on No. 16 Derrick Jones Jr. in the tournament’s opening matchup on ESPN. The coverage will then switch to ESPN2 for a tripleheader as Zach LaVine squares off against Deandre Ayton beginning at 8:30 p.m. Next is Trae Young taking on Harrison Barnes beginning at 9:30 p.m. Finally, Hassan Whiteside takes on Patrick Beverley in the final matchup of the night at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Additional first-round matchups will take place on Sunday, April 5 p.m. from 12-4 p.m. Eastern on ESPN2. The quarterfinals will begin on Tuesday, April 7 from 7-11 p.m. on ESPN2. The tournament is expected to conclude on Saturday, April 11 with the semifinal matchups followed by the championship. The games will be broadcast on ESPN but the specific times for the final three matchups have yet to be announced.

The Tournament Seeding Is Determined by Each Player’s Ratings

Durant and Young are the top two seeds in the tournament which was determined by each player’s ratings in the game. With the actual NBA season suspended, the NBA 2K tournament provides both fans and players a little bit of excitement as the world continues to battle COVID-19. Players will be playing against each other online which will enable everyone to maintain the social distancing guidelines laid out by the government.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the NBA and NBPA to bring basketball back to fans throughout the world and to help those in need during these uncertain times,” Jason Argent, 2K senior vice president, said in the press release. “Entertainment, especially sports, has the ability to bring communities together – including athletes, fans and families – and we hope that everyone will enjoy the tournament.”



Kevin Durant & Donovan Mitchell Both Tested Positive for COVID-19

One of the unique aspects of the tournament is that Durant along with Donovan Mitchell both tested positive for COVID-19. Both players appear to still be in strong health despite contracting the virus. Durant was one of four Nets players to test positive for the virus but all have been cleared after undergoing a 14-day self-isolation period.

“So far, everybody is healthy. The guys that were, that tested positive, have cleared their 14 days self-isolation and quarantine,” Nets GM Sean Marks explained to the New York Post. “They’re still practicing with social distancing like the rest of us. They are cleared like everybody, like the rest of the team and the staff right now.”

Here is a look at the NBA 2K Players Tournament’s upcoming schedule.

NBA 2K Tournament Schedule

DATE ROUND TIME(ET)/TV Fri., April 3 Round 1 7:30 p.m. ESPN Sun., April 5 Round 1 12 p.m. ESPN2 Tues., April 7 Quarterfinals 7 p.m. ESPN2 Sat., April 11 Semifinals TBD ESPN Sat., April 11 Championship TBD ESPN

NBA 2K Tournament Players

Players were seeded based on their NBA 2K rating. Here is a look at each player’s rating, per 2Kratings.com.