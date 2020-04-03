NBA 2K Tournament Purse: How Much Prize Money Does Winner Make?

The champion of the NBA 2K Players Tournament will win a purse of $100,000 for the charity of their choice. The 16-player tournament is a way for fans to have a bit of (virtual) basketball for the next few weeks, and it is all for a good cause. The winning player does not make money for themselves but will get to provide a boost to a charity of their choice as detailed by the NBA press release.

The winner will be crowned the ultimate NBA 2K20 champion and select a charity beneficiary to receive a $100,000 donation from 2K, the NBA and the NBPA in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts.

The NBA is able to carry out the tournament while also abiding by the current social distancing guidelines thanks to the ability to play online.

“This tournament offers a unique opportunity for our players to compete with one another while also supporting their philanthropic efforts and engaging with their fans,” NBAPA’s Josh Goodstadt noted in the release. “We are excited to work with 2K and the NBA to bring this experience to life for the entire NBA community.”

Players Can Choose From 8 Teams to Play With During the Tournament

Players will choose eight teams prior to the tournament then can select which squad they want to play with before each matchup. Once a player has used one team they are not permitted to use the same squad again later in the tournament.

Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell are participating in the tournament after both tested positive for COVID-19. Each player is said to be back at full strength after contracting the virus. Mitchell has been playing with professional gamer Ninja to prepare for the contest.

“I’ve been playing with Ninja a bunch,” Mitchell said, per the Jazz’s website. “It’s pretty cool. He’s obviously way better than I am. But it’s been cool to engage with him in his world. It’s taught me so many things and it’s allowed me to really get hooked on this.”

As for the tournament, Mitchell believes it will give fans a glimpse into the lives of NBA players.

“You’re going to see guys in a different element, in their home environment,” Mitchell explained, per the Jazz’s website. “And you’re going to see how they’re interacting with each other, pretty much in an uncensored way.”

The NBA Is Proposing That Players Take a 50 Percent Pay Cut While Games Are Suspended

The NBA 2K tournament is not a way for players to make money, but their earnings are likely to be a topic of discussion in the coming weeks. The NBA is asking players to take a 50 percent pay reduction, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The NBAPA is expected to counter with a 25 percent rate.

“Sources: The NBA is proposing to the NBPA that players take a 50 percent paycheck reduction beginning April 15. The NBPA has counter-proposed a 25 percent reduction of paychecks starting in mid-May,” Charania tweeted.