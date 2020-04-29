Momentum Growing For Giants to Sign Ex-Seahawks Starter

The New York Giants got passing grades across the board for their 2020 NFL Draft haul. However, despite their impressive draft class, Big Blue still has two glaring weaknesses on their roster.

The need for an edge defender appears to be on the verge of figuring itself out following New York placing the seldomly-used UFA tender on Markus Golden this Tuesday. That would leave the center position as the final true need along the Giants’ starting-22 heading into 2020.

However, a recent roster move in the NFC West has sparked talks about New York filling their center void with a former 2nd-Round pick and six-year NFL starter.

Justin Britt Makes Too Much Sense For NY

In a surprising move, the Seattle Seahawks opted to part ways with their longest-tenured player and former starting center Justin Britt on Monday.

Every outlet that covers Giants football, from SNY to Big Blue View, all quickly connected the dots about a potential fit between Britt and the G-Men.

As we sit here today, New York’s starting center from last season, Jon Halapio, still remains unsigned as he works his way back from a torn Achilles and appears to be out of the team’s plans moving forward.

That leaves Spencer Pulley, who started zero games for the Giants in 2019, set to enter training camp as the team’s starting center. While he is just two years removed from starting an entire 16-game season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018, his 56.7 PFF grade from that year leaves much to be desired.

Aside from Pulley, New York plans to give both third-year pro Nick Gates and rookie 5th-Round draft pick Shane Lemieux a look at the position. However, neither have operated from the position previously in their careers.

Britt’s Versatility & Experience are Key

While the slew of current Giants centers leaves more question marks than answers, Britt, on the other hand, has proven to be a steady contributor over his NFL career. Britt has started at least 15 games in all but one of his six NFL seasons, which includes starting every game he’s ever appeared in.

Most importantly, Britt is versatile, something head coach Joe Judge has shown an affinity for during his short stint with the organization. Britt entered the league as a right tackle, manning the position for a 2014 NFC championship-winning Seattle team. The following year, Britt made the move to left guard. He ultimately found his home at center in 2016, where he’s started 54 games over the next four seasons.

Britt is skilled, experienced, and still young enough (just 28-years-old) to add an influx of talent and production to the center position in New York.

With that said, he does come with some notable baggage. According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Britt was released with a failed physical designation. The center is currently working his way back from an ACL tear that cut his 2019 season short. However, Britt is expected to be able to sign with a team and pass a physical in the near future.

