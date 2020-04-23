Giants’ Leonard Williams to Reportedly Sign Franchise Tender, What’s Next?

When the New York Giants decided to send multiple draft picks, including a third-rounder in this week’s Draft, to acquire Leonard Williams from the Jets last season, chances are the team believed he’d be around for the long-term.

While a long-term deal has yet to materialize between the two, that doesn’t mean Williams isn’t getting paid. SNY’s Pat Leonard has reported that Williams is set to sign his franchise tag tender which will fully guarantee his $16.1 million contract for 2020.

Breaking: Leonard Williams is going to sign his franchise tag tender with the #Giants, per source. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) April 22, 2020

Will Giants Ink Williams Long-Term?

It’s apparent Williams will be sticking around New York for at least one more season. However, whether or not he’ll be with the team past this year is anyone’s guess.

Williams signing his franchise tag tender will allow both he and the Giants to continue to work on hammering out a new long-term deal if both sides see fit. If the two don’t come to terms, Williams will become a free agent following the upcoming NFL season.

READ NEXT: Giants Showing Interest in Top QB Prospect