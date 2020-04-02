Markus Golden Takes Aim at Slow Market, Giants Reunion Off the Table?

The New York Giants made one of the best low-risk, high-reward free agency signings of last offseason when they inked edge-rusher Markus Golden to a one-year prove-it deal following back-to-back injury-riddled seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.
Big Blue was rewarded for their faith in the former second-round pick out of Missouri. Golden led all Giants players in sacks with 10. However, at the time Golden’s production seemed to be a bit of a double-edged sword. As many expected, his play led to a big payday this offseason, potentially carrying a price tag too hefty for the Giants.
Yet, we are now in the third week of free agency, and Golden’s market appears to be as dry as can be for a guy who ranked sixth in the entire NFL with 27 quarterback hits in 2019.
Follow the Heavy on Giants for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!
Markus Golden Focusing on What He Can Control
Many New York Giants fans were surprised when their team didn’t dole out a contract offer to Markus Golden at the start of free agency, mainly because he deserved it, didn’t he?
Golden came to New York a season ago with little hype and finished as one of the league’s top edge defenders in nearly every statistical category. He ranked within the top-15 in both QB hits and tackles for loss, while also becoming the first Giants player to register double-digit sacks since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2014. Most importantly, he showed the ability to stay healthy, the biggest lingering question surrounding Golden’s career prior to landing in New York.
It’s clear that Golden checked off all the boxes possible to put himself in position to earn a big payday this offseason. While that has yet to materialize, he knows he’s done all he can do at the moment and the rest is out of his hands, evident by his latest tweet.
Are Golden’s Days in NY Over?
It was clear prior to the start of free agency that the Giants didn’t value Golden at his reported $10 million per year asking price, evident by the fact that he still remains unsigned.
However, with little market materializing for the 29-year old edge defender, it appears Golden’s asking price may be taking a hit, potentially putting him back on New York’s radar. Here’s a bit of pertinent information from Rotoworld regarding the latest circumstances surrounding Golden’s free agency market.
Previously ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported OLB Markus Golden “has interest in returning to the Giants, but will also endeavor to test free agency.” A source also told Raanan, “The $10 million is gone. Don’t think he’s getting [$8 million]. But it won’t be too far off.” Golden racked up 10 sacks in his bounce-back 2019 campaign, but ultimately graded out as PFF’s No. 88 overall edge defender among 124 qualified players. The 29-year-old pass rusher will almost assuredly have a home in 2020, although it might not include the type of money he was hoping for.
Golden Asking For ‘Too Much Money’
Jordan Raanan of ESPN broke things down in simpler terms, stating that the reason Golden remains unsigned is because he is “[asking] too much money.”
There are numerous reasons why the Giants may officially be out on Golden and don’t see him worth the money he’s looking for.
For starters, they could see Golden’s production as a byproduct of playing alongside one of the league’s better 3-4 defensive lines. The Giants also have youngsters Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines to go along with free-agent signee Kyler Fackrell, all of whom are expected to see viable playing time next season.
Lastly, the new coaching staff likely doesn’t value Golden the same way the previous regime did. Let’s not forget, the main reason Golden landed in New York in the first place is because of his relationship with then-defensive coordinator James Bettcher, who is no longer employed by the organization.
READ NEXT: Giants Draft Target Deemed ‘Our Generation’s Brian Urlacher’