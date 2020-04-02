Markus Golden Takes Aim at Slow Market, Giants Reunion Off the Table?

The New York Giants made one of the best low-risk, high-reward free agency signings of last offseason when they inked edge-rusher Markus Golden to a one-year prove-it deal following back-to-back injury-riddled seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Big Blue was rewarded for their faith in the former second-round pick out of Missouri. Golden led all Giants players in sacks with 10. However, at the time Golden’s production seemed to be a bit of a double-edged sword. As many expected, his play led to a big payday this offseason, potentially carrying a price tag too hefty for the Giants.

Yet, we are now in the third week of free agency, and Golden’s market appears to be as dry as can be for a guy who ranked sixth in the entire NFL with 27 quarterback hits in 2019.

Markus Golden Focusing on What He Can Control

Many New York Giants fans were surprised when their team didn’t dole out a contract offer to Markus Golden at the start of free agency, mainly because he deserved it, didn’t he?

Golden came to New York a season ago with little hype and finished as one of the league’s top edge defenders in nearly every statistical category. He ranked within the top-15 in both QB hits and tackles for loss, while also becoming the first Giants player to register double-digit sacks since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2014. Most importantly, he showed the ability to stay healthy, the biggest lingering question surrounding Golden’s career prior to landing in New York.

It’s clear that Golden checked off all the boxes possible to put himself in position to earn a big payday this offseason. While that has yet to materialize, he knows he’s done all he can do at the moment and the rest is out of his hands, evident by his latest tweet.

Are Golden’s Days in NY Over?

It was clear prior to the start of free agency that the Giants didn’t value Golden at his reported $10 million per year asking price, evident by the fact that he still remains unsigned.

However, with little market materializing for the 29-year old edge defender, it appears Golden’s asking price may be taking a hit, potentially putting him back on New York’s radar. Here’s a bit of pertinent information from Rotoworld regarding the latest circumstances surrounding Golden’s free agency market.

