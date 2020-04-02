New York Giants Sign Ex-Broncos Pro Bowler

The New York Giants‘ available cap space continues to dwindle away, yet they keep managing to add integral pieces at a low-price with a bonafide background of success in this league.

Their latest signing is no different, as the Giants have pried away a former Pro Bowler from the Denver Broncos.

Giants Sign Long Snapper Casey Kreiter

The Giants have signed long snapper Casey Kreiter Read ⤵️ — New York Giants (@Giants) April 1, 2020

The G-Men announced a new addition to their roster on late Wednesday afternoon, signing long snapper Casey Kreiter to a contract. Of course, the contract is contingent on Kreiter passing his physical with the team, which can not be conducted until after the travel restrictions are lifted. Kreiter is a 6’1” and 250 pounds, special teams ace, who has played his first four NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, including a Pro Bowl nod in 2018 “after flawlessly delivering 146 snaps” per the Giants’ team website. Kreiter also has a history with a fellow NFC East team, as he signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Iowa. Dallas would go on to waive Kreiter in both the 2014 and 2015 seasons late in training camp. During Kreiter’s collegiate career as a Hawkeye, he snapped in 40 games, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in his senior season. He was also named an Academic All-Big Ten in three of his four seasons with the school. Zak DeOssie’s Days in NY Likely Over The writing is on the wall in New York, and the days of beloved special teams captain and two-time Super Bowl champion Zak DeOssie have likely come to an end as a Giants. DeOssie, a Pro Bowler in 2008 and 2010 is currently an unrestricted free agent after finishing 2019 on injured reserve. Alongside the Kreiter signing, New York currently has two other long snappers on their current roster, Colin Holba, and Drew Scott. Coach Judge Prioritizing Special Teams

When the New York Giants hired Joe Judge as their new head football coach back in early January, many fans were left scratching their heads, with the initial question on most minds, who?

While Judge certainly won over many is his introductory press conference, there is still many questioning whether he can handle manning the top position on a coaching staff. Judge has never served as a head coach at any level during his previous 14 years as a coach.

It’s become quickly evident in his first few months at the helm that Judge is, and will rely on what he knows, that of course being special teams.

Judge, who has served in a special teams role in some capacity every year since 2009, has quickly put his personal touches on the Giants roster.

New York has added two former Pro Bowler special teams players this offseason in Kreiter and former Patriot Nate Ebner. The team also re-signed Cody Core, who led them in special teams tackles a season ago.

