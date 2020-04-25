NFL Draft Salaries 2020: How Much Money Do 4th-7th Round Picks Make?

Day three of the NFL draft concludes with rounds four through seven giving prospects their final chance to hear their name called by commissioner Roger Goodell. While not quite as lucrative as the first two days, rookies selected in the fourth through seventh rounds still land sizable salaries. Rounds four through seven picks will sign a four-year contract with their new NFL teams.

According to Over the Cap, the first pick of the fourth round gets a projected salary of $814,377 as part of a four-year, $4.11 million contract. Salary ranges for fourth-round picks go from $814,377 to $733,600 which includes their signing bonus.

The top pick in the fifth round gets a $698,619 salary and a four-year, $3.64 million contract. The fifth-round salaries range from $698,619 to $669,444. Players selected in the sixth round will get a salary ranging from $662,972 to $642,353. The first pick of the sixth round gets a $662,972 salary as part of a four-year, $3.5 million deal.

Finally, seventh-round picks secure a salary ranging from $638,424 to $628,873. The first seventh-round pick is paid a $638,424 salary and a four-year, $3.4 million contract. The final pick of the NFL draft is often referred to as Mr. Irrelevant but the player still receives a $628,873 salary as part of a four-year, $3.37 million contract.

Here is a look at the salary details for the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds of the NFL draft, courtesy of Over the Cap.

NFL Draft 2020: 4th Round Pick Salary Projections

The following salary projections are courtesy of OverthCap.com. The estimates are based on the particular draft slot, not the team. If a trade occurs, the player will make what is slotted for the pick in which he is selected. These numbers include a player’s base salary along with their signing bonus.

PICK TEAM TOTAL SALARY 107. Bengals $814,377 108. Redskins $809,842 109. Lions $809,196 110. Giants $807,972 111. Texans $806,143 112. Chargers $805,086 113. Panthers $804,371 114. Cardinals $803,368 115. Browns $802,258 116. Jaguars $800,903 117. Vikings $797,695 118. Broncos $797,261 119. Falcons $796,521 120. Jets $796,336 121. Raiders $795,411 122. Colts $793,066 123. Cowboys $792,317 124. Steelers $790,608 125. Jets $788,816 126. Rams $787,676 127. Eagles $786,528 128. Bills $784,843 129. Jets $782,748 130. Vikings $782,748 131. Cardinals $781,021 132. Vikings $779,643 133. Seahawks $777,610 134. Falcons $776,728 135. Steelers $774,703 136. Dolphins $773,283 137. Jaguars $770,984 138. Chiefs $768,580 139. Raiders $733,600 140. Jaguars $733,600 141. Dolphins $733,600 142. Redskins $733,600 143. Ravens $733,600 144. Seahawks $733,600 145. Eagles $733,600 146. Eagles $733,600

NFL Draft 2020: 5th Round Pick Salary Projections

PICKS SALARY RANGE 147-156 $698,619-$691,418 157-167 $689,959-$686,073 168-179 $685,740-$669,444

NFL Draft 2020: 6th Round Pick Salary Projections

PICKS SALARY RANGE 180-190 $662,972-$655,258 191-205 $654,275-$650,064 206-214 $649,887-$642,353

NFL Draft 2020: 7th Round Pick Salary Projections