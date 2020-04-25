NFL Draft Salaries 2020: How Much Money Do 4th-7th Round Picks Make?

Day three of the NFL draft concludes with rounds four through seven giving prospects their final chance to hear their name called by commissioner Roger Goodell. While not quite as lucrative as the first two days, rookies selected in the fourth through seventh rounds still land sizable salaries. Rounds four through seven picks will sign a four-year contract with their new NFL teams.
According to Over the Cap, the first pick of the fourth round gets a projected salary of $814,377 as part of a four-year, $4.11 million contract. Salary ranges for fourth-round picks go from $814,377 to $733,600 which includes their signing bonus.
The top pick in the fifth round gets a $698,619 salary and a four-year, $3.64 million contract. The fifth-round salaries range from $698,619 to $669,444. Players selected in the sixth round will get a salary ranging from $662,972 to $642,353. The first pick of the sixth round gets a $662,972 salary as part of a four-year, $3.5 million deal.
Finally, seventh-round picks secure a salary ranging from $638,424 to $628,873. The first seventh-round pick is paid a $638,424 salary and a four-year, $3.4 million contract. The final pick of the NFL draft is often referred to as Mr. Irrelevant but the player still receives a $628,873 salary as part of a four-year, $3.37 million contract.
Here is a look at the salary details for the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds of the NFL draft, courtesy of Over the Cap.
NFL Draft 2020: 4th Round Pick Salary Projections
The following salary projections are courtesy of OverthCap.com. The estimates are based on the particular draft slot, not the team. If a trade occurs, the player will make what is slotted for the pick in which he is selected. These numbers include a player’s base salary along with their signing bonus.
|PICK
|TEAM
|TOTAL SALARY
|107.
|Bengals
|$814,377
|108.
|Redskins
|$809,842
|109.
|Lions
|$809,196
|110.
|Giants
|$807,972
|111.
|Texans
|$806,143
|112.
|Chargers
|$805,086
|113.
|Panthers
|$804,371
|114.
|Cardinals
|$803,368
|115.
|Browns
|$802,258
|116.
|Jaguars
|$800,903
|117.
|Vikings
|$797,695
|118.
|Broncos
|$797,261
|119.
|Falcons
|$796,521
|120.
|Jets
|$796,336
|121.
|Raiders
|$795,411
|122.
|Colts
|$793,066
|123.
|Cowboys
|$792,317
|124.
|Steelers
|$790,608
|125.
|Jets
|$788,816
|126.
|Rams
|$787,676
|127.
|Eagles
|$786,528
|128.
|Bills
|$784,843
|129.
|Jets
|$782,748
|130.
|Vikings
|$782,748
|131.
|Cardinals
|$781,021
|132.
|Vikings
|$779,643
|133.
|Seahawks
|$777,610
|134.
|Falcons
|$776,728
|135.
|Steelers
|$774,703
|136.
|Dolphins
|$773,283
|137.
|Jaguars
|$770,984
|138.
|Chiefs
|$768,580
|139.
|Raiders
|$733,600
|140.
|Jaguars
|$733,600
|141.
|Dolphins
|$733,600
|142.
|Redskins
|$733,600
|143.
|Ravens
|$733,600
|144.
|Seahawks
|$733,600
|145.
|Eagles
|$733,600
|146.
|Eagles
|$733,600
NFL Draft 2020: 5th Round Pick Salary Projections
|PICKS
|SALARY RANGE
|147-156
|$698,619-$691,418
|157-167
|$689,959-$686,073
|168-179
|$685,740-$669,444
NFL Draft 2020: 6th Round Pick Salary Projections
|PICKS
|SALARY RANGE
|180-190
|$662,972-$655,258
|191-205
|$654,275-$650,064
|206-214
|$649,887-$642,353
NFL Draft 2020: 7th Round Pick Salary Projections
|PICKS
|SALARY RANGE
|215-224
|$638,424-$635,421
|225-235
|$634,919-$631,133
|236-245
|$630,922-$629,125
|246-255
|$628,873