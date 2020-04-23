Patrick Mahomes Reveals Personal List of 6 Exemplary Chiefs Personnel

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has several people to thank for a rather successful trophy-winning campaign, six members of the Chiefs organization specifically. Speaking with ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit via his Instagram Live Wednesday evening ahead of Thursday’s NFL Draft, the 24-year-old was rather candid about this shortlist of “unsung heroes.”

Via Arrowhead Pride: “I think our offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is one. You see him come up in these head coaching discussions — the way he prepares us every single week. He holds us accountable. He’s a guy coach (Andy) Reid really trusts to go out there and really build these game plans and help us go out there and score all these points. Another one — I know he’s not unsung — Tyrann Mathieu. The first day he got there, I’ve never seen anything like it. He just automatically was a leader on the team because of the mindset and the work ethic that he has… Another guy on the defense — I think Chris Jones did a great job of helping us out in huge situations and making big plays.

“Our left tackle and right tackle — Eric Fisher and Mitch Schwartz. In our division, if you look at the pass rushers, and then to look at how much I didn’t get sacked, those guys — they are guys I hope I have for a long time.”

Kinda like that IG live stuff might need to hop on and answer questions more often.! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 22, 2020

The Super Bowl MVP dropped one more name that might take Chiefs Kingdom by surprise, but to Mahomes it make complete sense.

“After that, we have a defensive line coach named Brendan Daly, who I think eventually will be a head coach. The way he’s able to have the passion — he gave a speech to the whole team at one of our big games this last year.”

This occasion marks the first time number 15 has spoken publicly (not including social media) since the February 5 victory parade and his appearance on HBO’s “The Shop” in early March. As the Chiefs prepare to add some depth to the roster, it’s great to see Mahomes bringing some much-needed momentum.

Mahomes Also Opened up About Charitable Efforts

The Texas Tech product launched his own non-profit, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, in 2019. Committed to improving the lives of children, the Foundation supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes. Speaking with Herbstreit, Mahomes gushed about the projects he’s been proud to work on thus far, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out what he had to say here:

ICYMI: Patrick Mahomes talked to Kirk Herbstreit about a multitude of projects. He mentioned the great work his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation was doing in the KC Metro. pic.twitter.com/5g6TrOd69E — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 23, 2020

Mahomes, along with teammates Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Mathieu, each pledged to donate thousands of meals to Kansas City-based charity Harvesters when mandatory stay-at-home orders first went into effect. Shortly after, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and the organization matched those contributions.