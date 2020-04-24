Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu React Happily New Chiefs RB

The newest member of Chiefs Kingdom already has the seal of approval from his future teammates. Shortly after being selected No. 32 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire received a warm welcome from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu.
The Baton Rouge native interviewed with the Chiefs at the NFL Combine in February, and he admitted that playing alongside the franchise quarterback would be “something pretty cool.”
Mathieu, who spent his collegiate days at LSU, seemed keen on the idea of a new Bayou Bengal at Arrowhead Stadium next season, reacting with a purple heart in solidarity of their alma mater.
Perhaps the most special moment of this selection comes from a 2015 tweet from Edwards-Helaire where he thanks his mother for all her hard work, promising to “make it” so he can “pay her back.” Shortly after the pick became official, Tonge’ Helaire responded to that very same post with some words of accolades for her son.
“I love you so very proud of you,” she wrote.
Looks like general manager Brett Veach saw something special in Edwards-Helaire. Per The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, he had this to say about reigning college football national champion:
He also added that several rivals anticipated Kansas City moving up in the first round, but of course that ultimately did not happen.
Most people probably remember this viral moment between Edwards-Helaire and his father following the Tigers’ statement win over SEC rivals the Alabama Crimson Tide on November 9. It was easily one of the best moments of the 21-year-old’s season. After winning the national championship, of course.
They always say save the best for last, and for Kansas City fans, the wait is well worth it.
4 Picks Left for Chiefs
As the draft continues through the weekend, here’s a look at Kansas City’s remaining picks:
- Round 2: Pick 63
- Round 3: Pick 96
- Round 4: Pick 138
- Round 5: Pick 177