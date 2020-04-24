Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu React Happily New Chiefs RB

The newest member of Chiefs Kingdom already has the seal of approval from his future teammates. Shortly after being selected No. 32 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire received a warm welcome from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

A national champ joins the Super Bowl champs ✊ Welcome to the Kingdom, @Clydro_22! pic.twitter.com/sCnUDxJoPd — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 24, 2020

The Baton Rouge native interviewed with the Chiefs at the NFL Combine in February, and he admitted that playing alongside the franchise quarterback would be “something pretty cool.”

Mathieu, who spent his collegiate days at LSU, seemed keen on the idea of a new Bayou Bengal at Arrowhead Stadium next season, reacting with a purple heart in solidarity of their alma mater.

💜 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 24, 2020

Perhaps the most special moment of this selection comes from a 2015 tweet from Edwards-Helaire where he thanks his mother for all her hard work, promising to “make it” so he can “pay her back.” Shortly after the pick became official, Tonge’ Helaire responded to that very same post with some words of accolades for her son.

“I love you so very proud of you,” she wrote.

I Love you so very proud of you ‼️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/MZsrDILzT3 — Tonge' Helaire (@HelaireTonge) April 24, 2020

Looks like general manager Brett Veach saw something special in Edwards-Helaire. Per The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, he had this to say about reigning college football national champion:

Brett Veach on Clyde Edwards-Helaire: "The vision & instincts are rare." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) April 24, 2020

He also added that several rivals anticipated Kansas City moving up in the first round, but of course that ultimately did not happen.

GM Brett Veach reacts to our selection of @Clydro_22! — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 24, 2020

Most people probably remember this viral moment between Edwards-Helaire and his father following the Tigers’ statement win over SEC rivals the Alabama Crimson Tide on November 9. It was easily one of the best moments of the 21-year-old’s season. After winning the national championship, of course.

This was Clyde Edwards-Helaire and his father at LSU. He just became the first RB off the board to the reigning Super Bowl champs. “They said you wasn’t no running back. YOU SHOWED ’EM.” (via @CodyWorsham) pic.twitter.com/1uZhuTGvMe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2020

They always say save the best for last, and for Kansas City fans, the wait is well worth it.

4 Picks Left for Chiefs

As the draft continues through the weekend, here’s a look at Kansas City’s remaining picks: