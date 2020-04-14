Patriots Making Changes to Coaching Staff in 2020: Report

Heading into the 2020 season, the New England Patriots’ coaching staff will see some notable changes.

Former Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge left the organization to become the head coach of the New York Giants. He had been the Patriots receivers’ coach. His departure has caused a shift in the coaching staff.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Mick Lombardi was the assistant QB coach in 2019, but he will take over Judge’s role in 2020. The newly hired Jedd Fisch will assist the current offensive coordinator and QB coach Josh McDaniels. These changes will obviously have no impact on the head coaching duties which have been held down by Bill Belichick for more than 20 years.

Also Read:

Patriots 2020 Draft: There Are Likely 5 QBs on Team’s Radar, Per Insider

Versatile Defensive Lineman Pegged for Patriots No. 23 Pick, Per Draft Expert

Patriots Draft 2020 Targets: Underrated RB/WR Could Replace James White