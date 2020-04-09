Patriots WR Julian Edelman Gets an Update to His Case After January Arrest

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has reportedly had the charges dropped stemming from a January vandalism arrest in Los Angeles.

Julian Edelman’s Vandalism Arrest

In the evening on January 11, the 33-year-old receiver was arrested for jumping on the hood of someone’s Mercedes Benz in Los Angeles, but he has apparently paid for the repair of the vehicle. The car had yielded to allow pedestrians to pass in Beverly Hills, and Edelman, who had accompanied Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce and former teammate Danny Amendola for dinner at Cantina FRIDA, hopped on top of the hood of the car.

According to TMZ, the owner of the car “has been fully compensated for the repair costs to the vehicle” and they do not want criminal charges pursued against Edelman. Originally, Edelman was charged with misdemeanor vandalism and he was scheduled to appear in court on April 13. Because of the settlement and charges being dropped, the case has reportedly been dismissed “in the interest of justice.”

More Details from the Night of the Arrest

A week prior to the night of the arrest, Edelman and the Patriots had been eliminated from the AFC Playoffs by the Tennessee Titans. Despite battling injuries all season, Edelman played in what turned out to be the final game with QB Tom Brady.

Edelman caught three passes from Brady for 30 yards and he had two rushes for 12 yards, a touchdown, and a fumble.

On the night of the arrest, per the TMZ report, police say Edelman wreaked of alcohol when he was cited for his actions.

How Much Longer Does Edelman Have in a Patriots Uniform?

There has been a lot of speculation about Edelman being traded or released considering his age, recent injury history and the departure of Brady. Edelman was one of the first of Brady’s now-former teammates to take to social media to offer a tribute to the future Hall-of-Famer.

Deion Sanders suggested Edelman be moved to the Bucs to stay connected to Brady and Edelman liked the post. That’s all it took to ignite rumors of Edelman going to Tampa Bay.

Recently, Patriots insiders have said the chances of Edelman being traded or released are slim.

A Happy But Quarantined Julian Edelman

On Thursday, Edelman took to social media donning a Boston Celtics jersey to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the quarantine practices most Americans are engaging in currently.

He urged the city of Boston and the state of Massachusets to obey the stay-at-home initiative in a Twitter post. He also put on gloves and a mask to playfully, but seriously demonstrate safety precautions during the pandemic.

We know a thing or two about comebacks around here. Stay strong Boston, stay inside. This too shall pass. pic.twitter.com/liIZIeXAA5 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 8, 2020

The Patriots are believed to be interested in adding more receivers in the upcoming NFL Draft. It’ll be interesting to see if the team adds players who are similar to Edelman that could make him expendable before the start of the season, or at some point during the 2020 campaign, whenever it begins.

