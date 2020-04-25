Patriots New Safety Kyle Dugger Shows Insane Athleticism on Instagram [WATCH]

The New England Patriots just drafted a freakish athlete in Kyle Dugger. The 24-year-old out of Lenoir-Rhyne was the 37th overall pick after setting a new standard of excellence for Division II defensive players.

If you take a look at Dugger’s Instagram account, you’ll see a pretty impressive feat of athleticism. Look at this flip and catch Dugger nails after a workout:

We’ve seen guys like the Chicago Bears’ Tarik Cohen do things similarly, in fact, he caught two balls while doing a somersault. However, Dugger is a much bigger man at 6’1″ 217 pounds. Yet, he still catches the ball and sticks the landing in the video.

It should come as no surprise Dugger put on a show at the NFL Combine. Dugger ran a noteworthy 4.49 40 and registered an eye-popping 42″ vertical while also bench pressing 225 pounds 17 times. That’s more than a few tight ends who have already heard their names called at the NFL Draft.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Kyle Dugger’s College Highlights

Crazy athleticism is something fans of Lenoir-Rhyne’s football team have become accustomed to seeing over the course of Dugger’s career. The safety not only controlled games from his position on defense, but he also made quite the mark as a return man.

According to the Patriots’ brass, that might be something he does in the NFL as well. Take a look at some of Dugger’s best highlights.

NFL Draft’s Best Kept SECRET 🤫 || Lenoir-Rhyne Safety Kyle Dugger Highlights ᴴᴰSubscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/JBP_Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Lenoir-Rhyne Safety Kyle Dugger Senior 6’1 217 lbs Every year there are small school players who come out of nowhere & become legit NFL Draft prospects. This year’s small school sleeper is Lenoir-Rhyne’s superstar Safety Kyle Dugger. LSU’s Grant Delpit, Alabama’s Xavier McKinney & Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons are the three top rated safeties who have gotten most of the media hype, but it’s only a matter of time before Kyle Dugger gets mentioned among those players. Dugger has a chance to become just the fourth Lenoir-Rhyne player to make it to the NFL. He’ll be the first to be drafted since 2000. Dugger has a chance to rise up draft boards, but he’s already making history receiving an invite to the NFL Combine & will most likely be the highest Lenoir-Rhyne player ever drafted. Check out my backup channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT48sLMEjRc40Ts-cm70E3w Intro song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6k1FRzJn5VI ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Welcome to JustBombsProductions! The #1 source for NFL Draft Highlights. Subscribe to watch the best college football, basketball & baseball highlight videos. Feel free to comment any requests in the comment section or send me a DM on Instagram! 2020-03-01T01:00:14.000Z

Player Comparison

This is going to sound crazy to some, especially Pennsylvania football fans, but I see some Troy Polamalu in Dugger’s game because of his instincts, nose for the ball and ability to play in the box as a safety. That versatility will enable Bill Belichick to use Dugger creatively on defense.

Others liken Dugger to Gerald Sensabaugh (NFL.com) and DJ Swearinger (Draft Site). That would suggest Dugger will be a solid pro, but neither of those comparisons are less lofty than mine, but there is something about Dugger that seems to have superstar written all over him.

How Long Had Dugger Been on the Patriots’ Radar?

According to Patriots Director of Player Personnel, the team started taking a hard look at Dugger in the fall. The team attended games and broke down the tape on him before making the decision to sign Dugger.

Dugger said he knew the Patriots were interested in him, but that didn’t stop him from appearing overwhelmed when he got the call from Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Patriots fans are hoping to be overwhelmed with joy as they watch Dugger perform over the next few years.

Also Read:

Patriots Sign Ex-Jaguars and Former USC Star WR: Report

Rob Gronkowski Addresses Patriots Nation in IG Post, Never Mentions Tom Brady

Patriots Draft UCLA Tight End Compared to 4-Time Pro-Bowler