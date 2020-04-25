Have the New England Patriots found their replacement for Rob Gronkowski? Perhaps.

On Friday night in the third round, the Patriots selected UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi with the 91st pick in the draft. Few tight ends in the draft possess Asiasi’s athleticism.

Take a look at his Scouting Combine numbers and some highlights from his years at UCLA.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Devin Asiasi’s Scouting Combine Numbers

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 257 pounds

Arms: 33 1/4″

Hands: 9 3/4″

40-Time: 4.73

Bench Press: 16 reps

Devin Asiasi’s UCLA Highlights

VideoVideo related to patriots draft ucla tight end compared to 4-time pro-bowler 2020-04-24T23:52:09-04:00

Asiasi Draws Favorable Comparison

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about Asiasi along with a comparison to former Atlanta Falcons great Alge Crumpler who made four Pro Bowls.

Asiasi had just eight career catches heading into the 2019 season, but his ’19 tape should be Exhibit A in assigning his draft grade. He needs to work on eliminating bad weight and improving his technique as an in-line blocker, but his athleticism and speed really stand out in space. He’s a threat in the seam and with deep corners and over routes in a play-action based attack. Once he learns to attack throws and body defenders with his frame, he will offer value as a possession target on third downs. Asiasi’s areas of improvement are attainable and he projects as a play-making Y with future TE1 potential.

The Patriots are obviously focusing on the tight end position as Asiasi was the first of two tight ends selected in the third round by the team.

Also Read: