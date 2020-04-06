Patriots Will Draft Specific Types of Defenders, Says NFL Draft Expert

The NFL has largely gone the way of athletic, dual-threat quarterbacks who are just as capable making plays with their legs as they are with their arms.

Because of this, a shift to more athletic linebackers, edge rushers, and even safeties has become almost a necessity in the NFL.

NFL Expert Predicts Patriots to Target Athletic Linebackers and Safeties

When you look at the New England Patriots’ needs in the upcoming draft, Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm believes the slew of mobile quarterbacks on the team’s schedule could lead them to target athletic players at two key defensive positions.

Bet they add spies — athletic safeties and linebackers — via the draft — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) April 4, 2020

Most of the talk concerning the Patriots’ departed free agents has been centered around the exit of Tom Brady. However, as it stands, the defense has more holes to fill. There is no way the team can emerge from this year’s draft without looking to add depth and talent at the linebacker positions.

At the NFL Combine, the Patriots reportedly met with just one linebacker, and that was LSU’s Patrick Queen per Edholm.

agreed.

it was LSU's Patrick Queen — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) April 1, 2020

It’s possible the Patriots could be in a position to draft Queen in the first round with the No. 23 selection. Most mocks have Queen going around that area of the first round, and a few have him pegged for the Patriots.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Does Patrick Queen Fit the Bill?

Queen is an athletic inside linebacker who reminds me of the Chicago Bears’ Roquan Smith. At the NFL Combine, the 6’0″ 229-pounder ran the 40-yard-dash in 4.5 seconds. The Ventress, Louisiana native also bench pressed 225 pounds 18 times.

LSU LB Patrick Queen 2019 HighlightsFollow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/collegefilmss/ (No copyright intended, All videos belong to their rightful owners, No Profit is gained from videos) 2020-02-17T21:00:03.000Z

He’s known for his top-notch instincts, playing speed and open-field tackling. Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said about Queen:

While other Tigers received more attention, Queen has some of the most eye-opening tape of the bunch. He plays fast, physical and with impressive field confidence for a one-year starter. His ability to diagnose and flow are both very rapid, and he operates with excellent body control and balance to gobble up runners as an open-field tackler. His inexperience will show itself in taking on blocks and finding optimal pursuit angles, but that will get cleaned up in time. Queen is next up from LSU’s linebacker factory, possessing the same three-down ability to hunt, cover and tackle as those before him. He’s an early starter with a sky-high ceiling.

That’s a ringing endorsement and it’s easy to see Queen being plugged in next to Dont’a Hightower and perhaps newcomer Brandon Copeland, and or the returning Shilique Calhoun.

Keep an Eye on Kyle Dugger

He attended a small school, but Lenoir Rhyne’s Kyle Dugger is the kind of safety prospect who fits the description Edholm briefly referenced in his tweet.

Despite hailing from a small school, most talent evaluators think very highly of him. Dugger, who is 6’1″ 217 pounds, ran a 4.49 40-yard dash, and he plays with exceptional instincts along with a willingness to hit.

With the possibility of a player like Patrick Chung being released as a cap casualty, a prospect like Dugger, who could be available for the Patriots with one of their third-round picks, might have an opportunity to start as a rookie.

READ NEXT: Patriots 7-Round Mock Draft Addresses Holes At LB And QB Depth