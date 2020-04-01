Patriots Release Backup QB Clearing Vital Cap Space: Report

The New England Patriots are down to two quarterbacks on their roster. On Wednesday, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported the team was releasing Cody Kessler. With Kessler’s release and the departure of Tom Brady, the Patriots now have only Jarrett Stidham and recent free-agent signee Brian Hoyer on the roster at the position.

The #Patriots are releasing QB Cody Kessler, source said, leaving just Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham in their QB room. A surprise, New England cut and then brought back Kessler during the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 1, 2020

What Cutting Cody Kessler Accomplished

Per Miguel Benzan, a Patriots salary-cap expert, the move to release Kessler will free up close to $260,000 which gives the team a bit more breathing room to operate. The Patriots’ cap number is now a little over $1.1 million.

That’s not enough to accommodate their 12 draft picks, and certainly not enough to chase a free-agent replacement some of the fanbase is still fantasizing about, but it’s a start.

