Lakers Coach Reveals Why He’s ‘Pissed’ & Why He’s King Over LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently sitting at 49-14 and in fourth place in the NBA’s Western Conference.

Los Angeles is led by LeBron James‘ 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game and Anthony Davis‘ 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Anthony Davis is no slouch either with season totals of 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per contest.

Teamwork makes the dream work. Winning a championship are the Lakers’ aspirations and with the NBA currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic there only one question: when will the season resume?

Appearing on Spectrum SportsNet, Lakers assistant coach, Phil Handy revealed how frustrated he is because the season is on pause.

In fact, Handy was quite candid about how much he wants to appear in the NBA Finals again this season.

“Well, for selfish reasons, I was pissed — my own selfish reasons,” Handy told Spectrum SportsNet’s Allie Cliffton.

“Aside from our team and what we were trying to accomplish, man, I want to keep my streak alive. I’ve been to the Finals five straight times. I was looking forward to having the opportunity to make it six.”

For those keeping score at home: Phil Handy is a two time NBA Champion as an assistant coach. He’s been on the bench during five consecutive NBA Finals; four with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-2018 with LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love and one with last year’s NBA Champion, Toronto Raptors.

During his interview, Handy recounted a humorous involving LeBron James and their NBA Finals streak. Apparently the two have a running joke on who will end their careers with the longest NBA Finals streak.

“Listen, it’s over,” joked Handy.

“Last year, when I was in Toronto, and we won the Eastern Conference, I FaceTimed ‘Bron right after the championship game and said jokingly, ‘There’s a new king in the East!’ I was just playing. Man, that man’s been two what? — eight straight finals? That’s unheard of.”

Professionally, Phil Handy played for the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers during the pre-season. He also played in the Continental Basketball Association for the Omaha Racers, Grand Rapids Macker, La Crosse Bobcats and internationally in France, Italy, Germany, Spain,Israel,England and Australia.

This is his second stint in a coaching role with the Los Angeles Lakers. Handy served as player development coach for the Los Angeles Lakers under former head coach, Mike Brown.