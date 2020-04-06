Raiders Star Extends Support, Advice to Troubled Cowboys Addition Aldon Smith

Darren Waller never called Aldon Smith a teammate, but he feels a kindred bond with the controversial pass-rusher.

Like Smith, Waller found himself under the NFL microscope, twice suspended, in 2016 and 2017, for violations of the substance-abuse policy — the same policy Smith continually infringed, the policy which led to an indefinite ban and half-decade ouster from the sport he once dominated.

Waller, unlike Smith, cleaned up his act in short(er) order. A 2015 sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, he’s made a name for himself in recent years with the then-Oakland Raiders, exploding onto the scene last season with 90 catches for 1,145 yards (second-most in the league) and three touchdowns.

Though, he knows first-hand how difficult it can be staying on the straight-and-narrow. He’s empathetic, possessing an all-too-familiar understanding of Smith’s plight. And he’s willing to provide what the former 49ers and Raiders sack artist needs amid his push for reinstatement.

Support.

“I’m sure he’s definitely got a program in place, people in place, but if he ever needs someone, I’m definitely available for anyone that may be struggling with anything,” Waller told TMZ Sports last week, via Bleacher Report.

Out of football since 2016, Smith has resurfaced with the Dallas Cowboys, who signed him to a heavily-incentivized one-year, $4 million contract. Going on 31, this is his shot at redemption, a third — and likely last — chance as a professional.

Waller, too, received a do-over. With it came a valuable lesson to capitalize on the opportunity before him, because life in this business, compared to others, is especially fleeting. It’s a privilege, not a right, to survive in a true dog-eat-dog industry.

“I feel like he can kind of relate to the same thing as me,” he said, via Bleacher Report. “It’s like once you get that chance again, you realize how valuable it is to be a part of a team—be a part of something that’s bigger than yourself.”

Smith Shares Turned-Over-Leaf Message Upon Signing

The troubled edge defender said the right things after putting pen to paper. Smith took to Instagram to share a photo of his contract being signed, and acknowledged, “Life is good. I’m thankful. I’m blessed. I’m a Cowboy.”

Attached to Smith’s photo was a statement in which he intimates the “struggle” of his former self — multiple arrests and consequential league suspensions, crippling issues with alcohol, and domestic violence allegations — and the “beauty” of his transformative efforts that returned him to the gridiron.

“There is beauty in the struggle,” Smith wrote. “Life will always present us with tests. I’ve learned how to take a different perspective on the adversities of life. Instead of looking at life like a victim, I have embraced the journey as God has planned it, making exponential strides toward becoming a better man.”

Impacted like everyone else from the COVID-19 pandemic’s vice-grip on the globe, Smith tossed a message of positivity into an increasingly negative echo chamber.

“Take this time that we have away from our normal day-to-day activities and think about changing your perspectives,” he wrote. “Focus not on how bad this situation is but instead on how we can all come out of this better people. Let’s work on the things we have been putting off and grow towards our ultimate potential.”

