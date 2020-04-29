New Raiders RB Says He Wants to Break Chiefs Star’s Ankles

Henry Ruggs is about to get the most hype on the Las Vegas Raiders‘ offense due to his status as a first-round pick. However, he’s not the only exciting playmaker the team added in the draft. Lynn Bowden Jr. out of Kentucky is slated to play running back for the Raiders but can do a lot more. He also has experience as a quarterback and a wide receiver. While he probably won’t see much time at either position, he adds a new, exciting dynamic to the team’s offense.

Las Vegas plays in a division with the Super Bowl champions, so if they are plan on winning the AFC West anytime soon, they’ll have to get through the Kansas City Chiefs. Luckily, Bowden is already in the right headspace. In an AMA with Bleacher Report, the running back was asked whose ankles he wants to break in the NFL. He gave an answer Raiders fans will definitely want to see.

“Tyrann Mathieu because he’s already got the name ‘Honey Badger.’ Got to prove myself,” Bowden said.

Mathieu made the Pro Bowl in his first year with Chiefs last season. He was able to get an interception on the Raiders during their second matchup. After an impressive season, Mathieu will probably be a rival to the silver and black for some time. Raider fans will love to see their new running back embarrass their arch rival’s safety.

Bowden Is Excited to Play With Derek Carr

Bowden was also asked which player he was most excited to play with and he gave a very politically correct answer.

“Derek Carr. Great QB. Ready to explore the league,” Bowden said.

Carr will be the Raiders’ starting quarterback in 2020, so Bowden will want to be on his good side. The longtime starter for the team is probably very excited about all of his new weapons. Though he is expected to be a running back, Bowden will line up all over the field. He’s a very interesting player that Carr will have to figure out how to utilize.

Steve Smith Says Bowden Will Have Huge Impact

As a third-round pick, Bowden is bound to get overlooked, but there are some who have taken notice of what he could become. Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Steve Smith had some pretty big praise for the new Raider.

“For me the wide receiver to have the biggest impact is Lynn Bowden Jr. out of Kentucky,” Smith said on NFL Total Access. “The Las Vegas Raiders took him in the third round and what I really love about him, when he was drafted, it said running back. He played quarterback, he played wide receiver, he played running back, plays punt return, Mr. Everything.

“He reminds me of a guy that was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and threw a touchdown pass to Hines Ward in the Super Bowl in 2005 which is Antwaan Randle El, former quarterback at Indiana. So I love Lynn Bowden Jr. because he’s going to do everything and you know Jon Gruden is going to get in his plays and design a lot of creative things for this young man.”

.@ColleenWolfe asks, "Which rookie wide receiver will make the BIGGEST impact in 2020?" What say you Steve Smith Sr. & @SteveMariucci? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tTua2qJbgi — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) April 27, 2020

Gruden is an old school coach, but adding a player like Bowden will allow him to get more creative. He won’t be a starter at any one position, but he should be able to make plays all over the field.

