J.K. Dobbins Incredibly Fired Up to Join Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens made one of the steals of the 2020 NFL Draft when they nabbed Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins with a pick midway through the 2nd round.

Once Dobbins came off the board, it was easy to see why he was so excited. He gets to join an exciting Ravens offense with Lamar Jackson and company. It’s something that had the former Buckeye laughing he was so excited. Additionally, he said he planned on giving the Ravens everything he’s got.

Haha lets get to work… ravens flock… Baltimore… ima give you everything I got 💜 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) April 25, 2020

Dobbins also threw up a “Big Truzz” reference, showing exactly why he fits so perfectly with the Ravens already and their great culture.

Also… BIG TRUZZ!!! — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) April 25, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens know just what they’re getting with Dobbins, but the runner clearly knows what a great opportunity and perfect fit he is heading to in the NFL.

J.K. Dobbins Stats

While playing for the Buckeyes, Dobbins was a big game player as well as a game breaker. He was a first team All Big Ten player as well as a first team All-American in 2019. Statistically speaking, he was one of the most successful running backs the Buckeyes have ever had. In a 3 year career, Dobbins put up 4,459 rushing yards as well as 645 receiving yards. Dobbins also scored 38 touchdowns on the ground to go with 5 in the air. Truthfully, he was a very dangerous player given his breakaway speed in the open field and ability to catch the ball as well as run in between the tackles.

At the NFL Combine, Dobbins sat out drills, choosing to stand on the work he did in college. It could be considered a smart move given how well he showed for the Buckeyes most of the time in big games.

Ravens Filling Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needed to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as DeCosta hints. Baltimore could still use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, another linebacker could be on the docket as well, though that position could get filled in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many more dramatic moves after what they have already done, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Continuing to add defensive backs and keep the right players in house could be a huge benefit to the team moving forward that helps them continue to cultivate a championship roster. So far, that’s been the move for the Ravens this offseason.

The team has added linebackers, a wide receiver, Dobbins, a powerful defensive lineman and an offensive tackle in the draft. Not bad work whatsoever for only a pair of days on the job.

Dobbins joins the team and will now add some punch to the backfield, and clearly, he is more than ready to go.

