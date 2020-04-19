Ravens Wide Receiver Explains What Team’s Offense Needs to Draft

The Baltimore Ravens could use a few more weapons in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the chances are good that the team decides to prioritize such a move at some point next weekend.

What type of wideout should the team be looking to draft? Who better to ask than one of the team’s current pass catchers in Willie Snead. Recently, Snead joined Ravens.com to talk about his expectations for the NFL Draft when it came to his own position, and was asked about what the team could be looking to add.

As he said, there are a few types of wide receiver that the team could be looking to add, and a major type the team’s offense should have.

What kind of receiver are the Ravens looking to draft? @Willie_Snead4G weighs in. pic.twitter.com/VX6E0QYydl — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 16, 2020

“Speed is definitely more that we need. I know they’re trying to stretch the field this year and open lanes for Lamar (Jackson) throwing to. I know you can’t beat speed. And then, you can always use a big body guy,” Snead said. “If they were going to bring in another guy, I definitely think they would go with speed. If there’s a guy later in the draft that they think has potential that’s a big guy, I would expect them to bring that in too. You can get both a big and a speed but I think speed is definitely what we might go for first. I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Most who follow the Ravens wouldn’t be either. Thus far in free agency, the Ravens have not prioritized a wideout, so it only stands to reason that they would decide to add to these positions if they could during the NFL Draft.

NFL Draft’s Best 2020 Wide Receivers

It’s clear in terms of depth, 2020 is going to be a banner year for the wideout class. There are no shortage of elite options for teams to look into both early and late.

Names like CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Justin Jefferson, Laviska Shenault, Jalen Reagor, KJ Hamler and Brandon Aiyuk figure to be some of the players who are taken early on. Later, names like Michael Pittman Jr. as well as Devin Duvernay have a chance to be some late round steals and standouts in the vein DeCosta was talking about.

The Ravens will look forward to perhaps snagging one of these players when the draft gets underway, and it’s a safe bet they will end up with someone from this class to help out their offense whether it happens early or late.

Willie Snead Reveals Coronavirus Donation

Snead revealed that he would be donating $15,000 to help provide food in Baltimore during the crisis, as ESPN’s Jamison Hensley mentioned.

Ravens WR Willie Snead is donating $15,000 to help provide meals in Baltimore during the coronavirus pandemic. In partnering with UnitedHealthCare, Snead's donation will help the YMCA of Central Maryland give 40 pound boxes of non-perishable foods to 750 of most needy families. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 1, 2020

Additionally, Snead had a lot to say about the first responders and true heroes that are emerging every single day during this strange time in America. His comments are shared by everyone who’s been touched by what is playing out on a day to day basis in society in 2020.

"I want to thank you all the first responders, all the doctors, all the medical staff around the world and around our country who are risking their lives everyday to make sure that people are recovering from this virus and that can go home to their families," Willie Snead said. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 1, 2020

Obviously, it’s nice to see athletes getting involved and extra nice to see Snead supporting his city during a tough time. Actions do speak louder than words, and it’s certainly important to call out the fact that Snead’s generosity is a shining light for the city at this particular time.

Willie Snead Stats

In his career, Snead has been a solid receiver, putting up 2,961 yards and 13 touchdowns. His career took off when he played for the New Orleans Saints, but when he was signed by the Ravens, the hope was his pass catching prowess would put Baltimore over the top.

So far, that’s been the case as Snead has been a trusted option for Lamar Jackson and the team’s offense and looks to be a key option moving forward for the passing attack in Baltimore.

Regardless of what type of wideout the Ravens add, Snead will still be ready to catch passes for the team in the fall.

READ NEXT: Lamar Jackson Responds to Donald Trump’s Tweet