Seahawks Signing Predicted by NFL Insider

The Seattle Seahawks have made two smaller moves to address their pass rush in free agency, but one NFL insider expects the team to make a bigger signing by the end of the draft. NBC Sports’ Peter King believes that the Seahawks will sign either Jadeveon Clowney or Everson Griffen in the “next two weeks.”

“Whatever happens on draft weekend, my money is on Schneider to add a pass-rusher, probably Jadeveon Clowney or Everson Griffen, in the next two weeks,” King noted.

The Seahawks have consistently been linked to Griffen throughout free agency. Seattle likely would prefer to have Clowney back if the price is right, but the latest indications have the Seahawks moving on to other options. Yet, King seems to think that the Seahawks are very much still in the race to re-sign Clowney.

Griffen Is Waiting for Clowney’s Decision Before Signing With a Team

Griffen has been mentioned as the Seahawks’ top backup option if Clowney leaves Seattle. Even Griffen appears to be waiting on Clowney to make a decision before signing with a team.

“Source close to former #Vikings DE Everson Griffen says he definitely has interest in signing with Seattle Seahawks and they could be interested in him if they don’t re-sign DE Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney remains domino that likely needs to fall before Griffen signs with any team,” St. Paul Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson noted on Twitter .

Griffen has been one of the most productive NFL defensive ends on the field, but had a difficult 2018 away from football. Griffen told NFL.com that he lived in a sober house at the end of the 2018 season but is now in a much better place than he was just a few years ago.

“This process, for me, has taken a lot of patience, a lot of self-reflection, too,” Griffen explained to NFL.com. “It’s like, why haven’t (more) teams been interested? And the reason why is because they don’t know Everson.”

The Seahawks Were Given a “Slim to None” Chance to Re-Sign Clowney by an NFL Insider

King’s report comes after NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo gave the Seahawks a “slim to none” chance to re-sign Clowney. Garafolo went on to say that the Seahawks had moved on to backup options for pass rushers.

“I don’t know if he’s going to be back in Seattle,” Garafolo told KJR. “The chances are slim to none…Seahawks potentially moving on to plan B, C & D. The Seahawks aren’t actively chasing Clowney right now. But who knows, never say never.”

After the Seahawks re-signed offensive lineman Mike Iupati, there is some speculation that this signals Justin Britt’s days are numbered in Seattle. This is relevant to the Clowney discussion as releasing Britt would create significantly more cap space to potentially re-sign the pass rusher.

So far, this is only speculation, but King’s report indicates that the Seahawks will make a move by the end of the draft. It will be worth watching whether Clowney is ready to finally make a decision as the NFL draft nears.

