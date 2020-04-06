Seahawks Are Skeptical of Jadeveon Clowney’s Timeline: Report

As rumors of Jadeveon Clowney’s numerous suitors emerged, the Seattle Seahawks remain skeptical that the pass rusher is close to making a decision. The Seahawks believe that Clowney “doesn’t seem quite ready to make a decision,” per ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

“My understanding is, from Seattle’s perspective, Jadeveon Clowney doesn’t seem quite ready to make a decision but need to continue conducting business; thus deal to sign DE Benson Mayowa. I’m told move cd adjust budget for possible Clowney return. Team still thinks highly of him,” Anderson noted on Twitter on April 2.

Anderson’s comments came after reports indicated Clowney had lowered his asking price. Even if Clowney has lowered his price tag, it does not appear that the Seahawks believe the pass rusher is any closer to signing a contract.

“As we continue to watch the market for Jadeveon Clowney, I am told by several sources the asking price has been moved off that $20mil+ number and it’s closer to $17-18mil. This could spark more interest. Also told Titans and Seahawks are still ‘interested,’” ESPN’s Diana Russini tweeted.

Clowney Was Reportedly Close to Signing With the Browns

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Clowney was close to signing with the Browns before the deal fell through. The Browns were hoping to pair Clowney with Myles Garrett on the other side of the defensive line.

“They’re all in on free agency,” Fowler noted on SportsCenter. “This is not a rebuild any longer because I’m told not only did they sign big players like Austin Hooper and Jack Conklin, they’ve been in on the Jadeveon Clowney mix. Some people around the league believe they even got close to a deal at some point in the last week. And so, they have Olivier Vernon as [a] pass rusher, but he has a $15.5 million cap hit. They can always switch that out for Clowney opposite Miles Garrett, [which] would be a dangerous combination on the edge for the Cleveland Browns. Two or three years ago, they would not be looking at making these kind of moves, but it is a different time. They’re all in because they believe they can contend right now.”

Fowler later tweeted that the Seahawks’ offer “hasn’t been what Clowney wants.” The Browns do not appear to have been eliminated from contention in the Clowney sweepstakes.

“From @SportsCenter earlier: Cleveland Browns have shown interest in Jadeveon Clowney, and some people around league believe Cleveland got closer with Clowney than other suitors, though nothing ultimately happened from recent talks. Seattle’s offer hasn’t been what Clowney wants,” Fowler explained on Twitter.

Clowney Is “Willing to Wait Potentially Months” to Make a Decision

As free agency hits the one-month mark, Clowney remains unsigned with no resolution in sight. For all the rumors, it could be just as much an effort by Clowney’s camp to create more demand than what they have found on the market. Clowney could wait “months” before reaching any sort of decision, per The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta.

But Clowney has now gone almost three weeks without a resolution to his future with a growing thought around the league that he is willing to wait potentially months to get the kind of deal he wants (specifically, potentially waiting until he could travel to team sites to take physicals).

As the Seahawks wait for Clowney, the team has already lost out on the opportunity to sign other pass rushers. At this point, both parties need each other, and it will be interesting to see if the pass rusher waits until the NFL’s meeting restrictions are lifted to sign with a team.

