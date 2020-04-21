Seahawks Meet With Star Wide Receiver Ahead of NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks are looking into adding more weapons for Russell Wilson next season. The Seahawks are one of the teams that have met with speedy TCU receiver Jalen Reagor. Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson reported that Reagor has drawn “steady interest” from the Seahawks. Seattle also met with Reagor at the NFL Combine, per Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith.

Wilson’s report implies that the Seahawks have also met with Reagor through a video conference call as teams have been doing given the NFL’s meeting restrictions. Reagor had 43 receptions for 611 yards and five touchdowns in 2019. Reagor’s best season came in 2018 when the receiver posted 72 receptions for 1,061 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Reagor is one of the fastest receivers in the draft posting a 4.47 second time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. The TCU receiver did even better at his pro day running it in 4.28 seconds. Here is a look at Reagor running during his pro day.

Jalen Reagor ran a hand-timed 4.28 40 at his virtual pro day for NFL teams 🔥👀 @jalenreagor @TCUFootball (via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/qX8QjfvzJj — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 14, 2020

The Seahawks Could Look to Add a Receiver Early in the NFL Draft

Most Electric Playmaker in the Big XII 🐸 || TCU WR Jalen Reagor Highlights ᴴᴰSubscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/JBP_Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ TCU WR Jalen Reagor Junior 5’11 195 lbs The Big XII Conference has so many good playmakers on offense like CeeDee Lamb, Tylan Wallace, Chuba Hubbard & Jalen Hurts, but TCU WR Jalen Reagor is the most electric playmaker in the conference. He’s so exciting to watch when he has the ball in his hands. He’s the kind of player NFL teams are looking for. Check out my backup channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT48sLMEjRc40Ts-cm70E3w Intro song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nIJRyTTCNM ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Welcome to JustBombsProductions! The #1 source for NFL Draft Highlights. Subscribe to watch the best college football, basketball & baseball highlight videos. Feel free to comment any requests in the comment section or send me a DM on Instagram! 2019-11-06T23:03:47.000Z

It would not be a surprise if the Seahawks take a wide receiver with one of their picks in the first two days. Reagor would give Wilson a speedy weapon to pair with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. The Seahawks signed Phillip Dorsett in free agency who is also a speedy receiver, but his contract indicates he will still have to make the roster in training camp. Reagor is also a player that could help the Seahawks as a return man on special teams.

According to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, Reagor will be selected “higher than anticipated” in the upcoming draft. Our latest seven-round mock draft projected the Seahawks would take Clemson receiver Tee Higgins with the No. 59 pick.

The Seahawks have two second-round picks and could take a receiver with one of these selections. The 2020 NFL Draft features one of the deepest receiver groups we have seen in recent years.

Given the depth of the class, there are going to be starting-caliber receivers that slip in the draft. The Seahawks selected Metcalf at the end of the second round in 2019, and it was a decision that paid dividends for the offense last season. Reagor’s strength is his speed, but the receiver also has great hands to snag the football.

Wilson Believes the Seahawks Left Touchdowns on the Table

The FASTEST player in the Big 12 ⚡💨 Jalen Reagor TCU HighlightsWelcome to Harris Highlights! The #1 Highlight Channel on YouTube (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BlakeHHarris Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/BlakeHHarris Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HarrisHighlights 🎥 2020 NFL Draft Prospects https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDVRxx3GLCPqeC70hKYFglkOzjkHdC3mw 📺 Check out my College Football Show: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDVRxx3GLCPqxofM0OmKj35n9ObdTJsLA 🎥 Best of Every Week from the 2019 Season https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDVRxx3GLCPo0Zbo26bMuOyQ3wMpLZvjd 🎥 Games to Remember: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDVRxx3GLCPqDlPuKw5XUCo1giKkCs024 🎥 Performances to Remember https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDVRxx3GLCPq-RgDqAGH5nfSX9DRBIZcZ 🔥 The BEST College Football Playlist https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDVRxx3GLCPqKJ_pKvK9WBSmtr3jiA7CY ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Welcome to Harris Highlights, the #1 subscribed and most viewed College Football highlight channel on YouTube! Here, you will find more videos than any other channel. If you love college football, make sure you click that subscribe button! Hey! My name is Blake, and I am the creator of Harris Highlights. I am 23 years old and am majoring in Sports Journalism at Arizona State. I got into editing a few years ago, and have been doing it ever since. ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Are you a collegiate athlete that would like a highlight video made for you? Just send me a tweet, and I'll see what I can do to make one for you! 2020-01-10T20:44:01.000Z

Wilson has been vocal about what he would like to see the team do this offseason. The Seahawks quarterback admitted he believes the offense left points on the table last season.

“We’ve thrown a bunch of touchdowns, you know,” Wilson told ESPN 710 Seattle. “We’ve been throwing a bunch of touchdowns and I think there’s a lot more out there, too. I think there’s about 10 to 15 to 20 more, so let’s go get those. That’s just how I think about it. Touchdowns help us win. I think we’ve got to find ways to win and we’ve got to score more points than they do and I think we’ve got great talent.”

Many Seahawks fans would like to see the team open up the offense and “let Russ cook” next season. Adding a playmaker like Reagor in the draft would indicate the Seahawks are prepared to do just that.

READ NEXT: George Kittle Shares Revealing Thoughts on Seahawks Fans