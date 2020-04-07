Seahawks Among Top NFL Teams With 5 People Named to All-Decade Team

The Seattle Seahawks are well represented on the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team with five people making the 2010s list. The Seahawks have four past and present players on the team with Marshawn Lynch, Bobby Wagner, Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas all earning a spot.

Pete Carroll joins Bill Belichick as the two NFL coaches to make the list for the most recent decade. The Seahawks tied the Patriots for the most people named to the All-Decade team with five (four players and one coach). Wagner called the honor a “blessing” and the Seahawks linebacker admitted to being humbled by being part of the list.

“It’s humbling, it’s a blessing,” Wagner said, per Seahawks.com. “Obviously it’s an honor to be included with the guys who made the list. You definitely have gratitude towards it—it’s not really validation, but it’s a nice thing to be recognized for your consistent work through a decade. To be able to play the game for, in my case almost a decade, it’s a blessing, because you see guys who had amazing careers but they didn’t last long for whatever reason, injuries, other things of that nature. It’s humbling.”

Richard Sherman & Earl Thomas Are Best Known for Their Time With the Seahawks

Thomas and Sherman are no longer with the Seahawks, but their careers have been defined by their time in Seattle. Both players are still playing at a high level but began their NFL careers in Seattle as part of the legendary Legion of Boom defense. The former members of the Seahawks’ secondary have been critical of their former team, although Sherman has been more complimentary in recent years. Carroll praised Sherman’s play with the 49ers during last season.

“I think he’s playing great,” Carroll noted, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s doing great stuff. There’s nobody that understands the game at his position better than he does. He’s savvy. He’s smart. He’s tough. He’s a playmaker. He’s doing everything just like he’s capable. I don’t see any drop off in his game at all.”

Thomas has expressed his frustration with the Seahawks on several occasions, including during an ESPN interview last summer.

“I think my time just ran out,” Thomas explained, per ESPN. “Pete and the front office didn’t value me like they used to, and I just talked to Coach Carroll, and he was saying how he was trying to get me in the plans of getting a new contract. But I got hurt the next week. I think I hurt myself too by my actions getting carted off the field.”



Walter Jones & Steve Largent Are Among the Seahawks Previously Named to All-Decade Teams

The newest Seahawks additions to the All-Decade Team join a few other former Seahawks players. Legendary Seahawks offensive tackle Walter Jones and defensive lineman Cortez Kennedy were part of the 1990s team. Steve Largent headlined the 1980s team for the Seahawks. Hall-of-Fame receiver Jerry Rice praised Largent’s game during an interview with NFL Films.

“What I learned from Steve Largent is how precise he ran his routes,” Rice said, per Seahawks.com. “He didn’t have blazing speed, but it was all about being able to get out of your cuts without taking too many steps and get that separation from the defensive back…It’s amazing how he could just snatch the ball out of the air. I idolized him, and I still do.”

