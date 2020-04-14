Michael Jordan’s Sneaker Prices Were Too ‘High’ Says Stephon Marbury

Michael Jordan‘s sneakers have always been the gold standard and the want of many.

To rock the shoes that the NBA Hall of Famer and Chicago Bulls icon endorses, one could fork out as much as $200 to attempt to Be Like Mike.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Stephon Marbury discussed why he created affordable Starbury footwear and apparel that costs as low as $14.98.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I always felt that you were ahead of your time. Seeing you on TV representing Brooklyn, representing China is really no surprise. I feel like you were probably the first most popular person to pack up and go to China and really – you had a brand before then, became global in today’s game. I feel like there are a lot of guys who’s copying moves. You look at the sneaker game. You had the Starbury sneakers that were $19.99 and you see –

Stephon Marbury: [interrupts] …. $14.99 –

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I apologize. $14.99 –

Stephon Marbury: $14.98 [laughs]

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Even better. $14.98 [laughs] when you look at what the Ball’s did – Lavar, Lonzo and LaMelo did with the BigBallerBrand… and I put this out there – Patrick Ewing was really the first one who did the whole branding thing, having their OWN sneaker I remember from my childhood. When he had the Ewing sneakers and they were popular particularly in New York. When you look at what you did and you look at the Ball’s, does it kind of make you feel like déjà vu?



Stephon Marbury: I mean, I didn’t create the wheel or try to reinvent it. I’m just the person that did it in a way that was conducive towards people in creating access for them. I think what they did they had really good intentions in creating their own platform for themselves, but the price point was just too high for somebody who really didn’t do nothing in basketball before he got in to the game. You coming into the game and trying to sell sneakers higher than Michael Jordan’s. I mean, it’s kind of – it’s a little different. I don’t even approve of Michael Jordan’s sneakers being that high. That’s just me personally. Especially when you know kids are getting killed for his shoes. If one kid got killed for a pair of sneakers from me, I probably would have never sold shoes at that price point. That would’ve changed from the beginning. But that’s me. So can’t really speak on that. But I think their intentions were right in doing their own brand, doing it their own way.