Buccaneers NFL Draft Picks: Where Does Tampa Bay Select in the 1st-Round?

It’s safe to say no team has improved their roster this offseason quite like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The signing of Tom Brady at quarterback, and the recent trade that netted them Brady’s former favorite target Rob Gronkowski from New England, has Bucs faithful thinking Super Bowl.

Now, Tampa Bay will look to add to their budding roster with a game-changing prospect at the 14th-overall pick in the first round of tonight’s 2020 NFL Draft.

Draft Expert Has Bucs Making Shocking Selection

A major reason for Brady jumping ship and becoming a Buccaneer this offseason is likely due to the plethora of top-tier receiving targets he will now have at his disposal. After years of throwing to mostly mediocre talents at the receiver position with the Patriots, Brady will now begin working with arguably the league’s best receiver duo in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

However, the combination of two 1,000-yard receivers, along with the addition of a potential Hall of Famer in Gronk, is apparently not enough for a team that is ready to go all-in this season. That is, at least according to one Draft expert.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has the Bucs scooping blue-chip wide receiver prospect Jerry Jeudy out of Alabama with the 14th-overall selection. Here’s his reasoning behind the selection.

The Bucs have a glaring need at RT and I could see them trading up to secure one. However, if they stay put at No. 14, Jeudy is a fun choice. Put him in the slot and add to Tom Brady’s embarrassment of riches.

Bucs Have Need at O-Line & RB

While the Jeudy pick would certainly turn the draft on its head tonight, the more likely scenario is that Tampa Bay selects an offensive tackle to assure that their new franchise quarterback can remain upright for the duration of the NFL season.

In Heavy’s Final 2020 Mock Draft, our experts have Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones being selected by the Bucs at pick 14.

Tom Brady has all the weapons he could ask for, now all Tampa Bay has to do is protect him. Jones will come off the board earlier than some expect. The Houston product allowed a QB pressure on just 1.2% of his snaps in 2019, lower than every tackle selected ahead of him in this mock.

If Tampa opts against snagging an offensive tackle, a running back such as Georgia’s D’Andre Swift could also pique their interest. While the draft slot may appear to be slightly rich for Swift on the surface, a player of Swift’s skills would completely transform the Bucs offense and would serve as an immediate upgrade over incumbent starting running back Ronald Jones.

The Bucs struggled mightly in the ground game a season ago, finishing the year as the league’s ninth-worst rush offense. While Jones did enjoy his moments towards the latter part of the season, it’s become fairly evident that he is likely best suited in a complementary role moving forward. While Peyton Barber, the man who split time with Jones in 2019, is now in D.C. as a member of the Washington Redskins.

