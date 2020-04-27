This Is How You Can Pick Conor McGregor’s Next Opponent

This might be the only time in combat sports history when a fan will be able to help pick the opponent of one of the biggest superstars in the world. Ever wish you could pick who Conor McGregor fights next? UFC president Dana White recently revealed to TMZ Sports exactly how you could do just that.

White is one of the most innovative leaders in the world of sports. It’s why the UFC is easily the biggest and best combat sports promotional company in the world, and why the company is already on its way to producing live sports again on May 9 at UFC 249 when others are nowhere near a solution.

But White’s latest innovation is part of the “All In Challenge”, in which celebrities and companies auction off memorabilia and experiences to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts. White teamed up with Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry and put together an over-the-top fan experience. The UFC prize package includes several amazing experiences, but perhaps nothing in the line-up of cool things to do, including a dinner with world-famous actress and UFC fan Halle Berry, is quite like White offering to let the winner participate in one of his UFC matchmakers meetings.

“They’re gonna sit in with a matchmaking meeting, and I’m gonna let them make a fight,” White said per TMZ Sports.

TMZ Pressed White on Whether Picking McGregor’s Next Opponent Was Part of Prize

TMZ pressed White on whether part of the prize winner’s matchmaking duties would include picking McGregor’s next opponent. The 31-year-old looked fantastic during his 40-second drubbing of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in January at UFC 246 and the MMA world waits with anticipation over who the Irish superstar might face next.

“I knew you were going to ask that,” White laughed.

But White went on to describe exactly how the UFC’s matchmaking process worked and how the winner of the prize would figure into those discussions.

“You know, there’s a process to matchmaking…what happens is there’s four of us…Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard, Hunter Campbell, and me,” White said. “So, it’s not this, you know, I walk in and go ‘we’re doing this, that and the other thing’. It’s a process.”

White revealed he and the UFC matchmakers “argue” and “fight” over what should happen next, and that McGregor’s next opponent would for sure be part of those debates.

“It’s a long, drawn-out process that goes on,” White said. “He will be part of the bickering and the fighting and the arguing, and we’ll see where he’ll come out in the end.”

Dana White & Halle Berry Present ‘The Ultimate UFC Experience’ Details

White and Berry announced last week the amazing prize package would include giving one lucky winner the chance to pick any Las Vegas UFC Pay-Per-View event to attend as well as several once-in-a-lifetime experiences including a dinner with Berry herself and a seat in White’s personal VIP section with Berry to watch the event.

Additionally, 100% of the money raised through this game/auction would go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

You can find out more information here.

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson