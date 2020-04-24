Velveteen Dreams Responds To Claims He Sent Nude Photos to Underage Girls

Velveteen Dream, who’s real name is Patrick Clark Jr., was accused of sending explicit pictures to underage girls after alleged messages from the WWE NXT wrestler on Instagram were shared on a Reddit thread.

After Dream announced that his “DMs were open” on his Instagram stories, a user online claimed on Reddit, “now he’s genuinely sending my friends and I messages of a $exual nature. I’d like to think it’s a hacker but I don’t know. How do I begin to approach this? How do I contact WWE? I have proof.”

“He blocked me on Instagram after I wouldn’t send him an uncensored n*de pic back. I’m really worried about all this. Does anyone have legal advice or whatnot? I’m thinking of deleting this all and getting it to [the] police instead. I’m 17, my friends are 15 and 16.”

While the photos were deleted on Reddit, screenshots of the alleged conversation and his nude photo were shared on Twitter.

This is what happened with Velveteen Dream pic.twitter.com/ciNIILn5mW — 🅽🅼🅽🅶 (Suicidal Ferrari fan) (@B_blindmark) April 24, 2020

However, the 24-year-old was quick to address these rumors on Friday. He wrote on Instagram, “Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone. A private photo of mine was shared without my consent of knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this

The person who started the accusatory thread on Reddit added that she was skeptical that it was him, but shared all the alleged evidence.

“The evidence that it is him is as follows – his phone number is Washington area code, his voice in the calls was accurate, it was off of his verified Instagram account and the picture he sent is believable.”

The audio from the conversation allegedly involving Dream was captured by Ringside News, in which it sounds like someone similar to the wrestler saying, “What school do you go to?”

