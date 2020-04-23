Vikings NFL Draft Picks: When Does Minnesota Select in 2nd & 3rd Rounds?

With 12 picks in the 2020 Draft, the Vikings are sitting pretty. They have more draft picks than anyone else in the NFC North, and are tied with the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars for second-most in the league behind the Miami Dolphins, who have 14.

The Vikings are going to need all those picks, as they have parted ways with eight key players so far this offseason. Star wide out Stefon Diggs, Trae Waynes, Xavier Rhodes, Linval Joseph, Andrew Sendejo, Jayron Kearse, Mackensie Alexander and Laquon Treadwell are now all playing for other teams. With all those holes to fill, the players Minnesota selects will be crucial to its success not just in 2020, but for years to come.

Minnesota Vikings 2nd & 3rd Round Picks: Selections at No. 58, No. 89 & No. 105

After their first two selections at No. 22 and No. 25, the Vikings don’t pick again until No. 58 in the second round. Then, they have two third-round selections.

Minnesota has the No. 89 overall pick in the third round, and it also has a comp pick (No. 105 overall) it received after losing defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to free agency last year. Vikings GM Rick Spielman acknowledged that his team will be looking for more than just depth in this draft. They’ll need some starters, too.

“A lot of these guys that we’re bringing in are going to have to probably contribute and play for us next year as we fill some holes on our roster,” Spielman said. “The one thing I do know is that the strength of this coaching staff is the development of these young players. Now it’s going to be totally different … I don’t know when we’re going to be able to see these rookies or when we can get them on the field or what lies ahead.”

Spielman also noted the Vikes won’t be done with filling the holes in their roster after the draft is over. “A lot of it will come from the draft. But I know we’re not going to be done building this roster after the draft. We’ve talked to some teams. After the draft, I think you’ll be able to potentially fill some needs with some minor trades maybe. There’s still some guys available out there in free agency that you’ll look at. So once this draft is over, we’re going to continue to add and build to this roster,” he said.

The Vikings have five picks in the first three rounds, and they’ll need to hit on the majority of them. Look for them to address a major need in their secondary early on.

Here is a full list of the Vikings’ picks:

Round 1, Pick No. 22 (from Buffalo):

Round 1, Pick No. 25:

Round 2, Pick No. 58:

Round 3, Pick No. 89:

Round 3, Pick No. 105 (Compensatory pick):

Round 4, Pick No. 132:

Round 5, Pick No. 155 (from Buffalo):

Round 6, Pick No. 201:

Round 6, Pick No. 205:

Round 7, Pick No. 219 (from Miami):

Round 7, Pick No. 249 (Compensatory pick):

Round 7, Pick No. 253 (Compensatory pick):

