WWE ‘Forcing Me to Work’ Claims Anonymous Worker [WATCH]

An anonymous WWE employee ripped the company in a public forum on Tuesday over safety concerns regarding the company’s decision to continue producing its pro wrestling shows during the COVID-19 outbreak in Florida.

That unnamed employee painted a bleak and scary picture to the Orange County (Fla.) Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday about how WWE employees and other workers are being treated by the premier pro wrestling company in the world.

That employee’s statement to government officials urged the board members to help put a stop to the practices.

The statement per the board:

“My employer, World Wrestling Entertainment, aka WWE, is forcing me to work the TV tapings for its weekly shows despite home orders for coronavirus. I am unable to speak out as I need this job and I know I will be fired if I approach my higher-ups. Despite sanitary precautions, we cannot maintain social distancing and have to touch other people. I request the government to shut down these tapings and enforce the stay-at-home order so my colleagues and I may follow social distancing rules without fear or repercussions of losing our jobs.”

You can watch the video of the statement below.

At Tuesday's Orange County Board of County Commissioners meeting, a #WWE employee named "John" submitted public comment they're being "forced to work" TV tapings despite stay at home orders. Says he's unable to speak out and feels he will be fired if he approaches his higher-ups. pic.twitter.com/UJTvX1RGc7 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 21, 2020

WWE Denies Accusation That It’s Forcing Employees to Work

WWE was quick to respond to the allegation.

The company responded by releasing its own statement about the matter on Wednesday in which the company basically denies any wrongdoing associated with the claim and suggests all WWE employees know they don’t have to work during the pandemic if they feel unsafe. In fact, WWE said they’ve already made such accommodations for workers “upon request”.

WWE’s statement to Stephanie Coueignoux of My News 13 in Orlando reads as follows per Newsweek:

“These accusations aren’t true. Employees know they can confidentially go to Human Resources, not the public. Notwithstanding the appropriate protocol, no one would be fired if they were uncomfortable with their surroundings. We’ve made accommodations for individuals upon request.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Anonymous Complaint Seems Similar to Various Other Reports

The anonymous complaint made to the board seems similar to other reports.

Additionally, Florida sports reporter Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 noted on Twitter that while it’s difficult to verify the anonymous complaint made to the board on Tuesday, there had also been similar concerns expressed off the record from other WWE workers over recent weeks.

While there isn't really way to verify this is 100% absolutely a #WWE employee given the nature of the complaint, it should be noted there have been several within the company who have expressed concern, many privately, over the tapings continuing. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 21, 2020

Of course, none of that necessarily means the company is in fact forcing its workers to do anything during the coronavirus outbreak. It’s possible the employees expressing those thoughts and feelings are doing so because that’s what they believe over anything the company actually said or did.

Moreover, companies such as WWE who continue to operate during the pandemic are sure to be lightning rods for controversy right now among those who would choose other approaches if they were in charge.

READ NEXT: ‘Blackballed’ Ex-NBA Player Labeled UFC’s Next Brock Lesnar

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson