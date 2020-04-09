Potential Lions Draft Target Receives Positive Health Checkup

Zack Moss is close to realizing his dream of playing in the NFL, and the running back recently got some good news which could make that goal even more of a possibility in the near future.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Zack Moss has gotten good news on a knee injury from the past which many have been worrying might hold him back in his NFL career. Not so according to Schefter, who reported that Moss got good results back and got perhaps the best news he could have on the status of his knee.

NFL teams notified Utah RB Zack Moss, who underwent knee surgery in 2018, that his surgically repaired knee checked out well, per his agent Jamal Tooson. Moss’ knee was a concern for teams and the player coming into the process, but this was his best-case scenario. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2020

Now, teams like the Detroit Lions can think about Moss even more when the time comes later this month. Moss figures to be a player that gets plenty of middle round looks and should be in high demand as a bruiser back. This positive update only seems to make that more the case.

Lions Met With Zach Moss During NFL Combine

Detroit could be looking for a running back in order to complement Kerryon Johnson, and have reportedly met with one of the more underrated players set to be drafted in Zack Moss of Utah. As Doug Farrar pointed out on Twitter, the Lions were just one of many teams that have met with Moss at the NFL Combine.

Utah RB Zack Moss had formal combine interviews with the Rams, Packers, Chiefs, Bills, Chargers, Seahawks, Colts, Texans, Saints, Steelers, Cardinals, and Lions. Dolphins and Cardinals have requested private facility workouts. Ran a 4.65 40 on a strained hamstring. Pro day 3/26. — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 3, 2020

Moss is a bruising runner that can pack a punch in the trenches, and has several physical tools that mirror some of the more successful runners the league has seen. As for the NFL Draft, Moss is projected to be a middle round selection, perhaps coming off the board in the fourth or fifth round. For this reason, he could be an ideal target for the Lions, given they wouldn’t have to expend an early resource in order to get him into the mix.

How Zack Moss Fits Lions

A hamstring injury didn’t stop Moss from having a decent NFL Combine a few months back. A thick runner, Moss harkens back memories of Marshawn Lynch for some, and that’s something which should get the attention of Bevell and Detroit’s offensive staff as they need a tough, durable complement to Kerryon Johnson. Moss would fit that bill, and he can do plenty of damage catching and running with the ball as well, making him a solid all-purpose back for the Lions to remember.

VideoVideo related to potential lions draft target receives positive health checkup 2020-04-09T17:26:37-04:00

In his college career, Moss has put up very solid numbers as well. He rushed for 4,067 yards and 38 touchdowns while adding 685 yards and 3 touchdowns as a receiver. Obviously, he’s a guy who can get it done in between the tackles as well as catch some passes, which is something that the Lions will be very aware of.

Lions Need Running Backs

Detroit has a solid player on their team currently in Kerryon Johnson that they are developing. Johnson, however, has run into a few issues with injuries the last few years, so the team is looking for someone else that can be a solid running mate for Johnson moving forward. On the roster, Bo Scarbrough showed late last season that he could be a potential answer for the team, but if the Lions are looking for someone else to build around, they may want to target the draft, which is where Moss comes in. The team could also look to free agency for a veteran running back, or could make drafting a runner a bigger priority than a mid-round selection.

Adding another running back in the draft would allow the Lions to enter the 2020 season with much better depth, and be covered if something were to happen on the roster, as has been the case in the last few years. Detroit still hasn’t signed a veteran running back, leaving open the possibility that they could look to the draft for the position.

Moss is an interesting name to remember in the coming weeks and months, as the Lions turn their attention toward finalizing their draft board.

READ NEXT: Blockbuster Lions Draft Trade With Saints Proposed